See Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin play 21 Savage in rapper's “American Dream” trailer

The preview teases new music and a theatrical bow.

It takes three stars to tell the story of 21 Savage in a new trailer for the rapper's upcoming screen project.

According to a video released Monday, American Dream: The 21 Savage Story will hit theaters on Independence Day with Donald Glover, Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin, and Savage himself portraying three different versions of the titular artist.

The trailer follows 21 Savage from his younger days being bullied and finding salvation in music through to his days recording with producer Metro Boomin (played here by Jabari Banks), his arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and his Grammy win for "A Lot." McLaughlin plays the younger Savage, Glover plays an older version, and the rapper himself appears in musical interludes teasing new material. Natasha Lyonne is featured in the trailer as a regal figure, apparently knighting 21 Savage, and there's also a sequence recounting how he got his stage name.



The trailer was directed by Glover, his brother Stephen Glover, Jamal Olori, and Fam Udeorji. Per the video, new music inspired by the film will drop Jan. 12.

Though 21 Savage was raised in Atlanta, he was born in the United Kingdom, and in 2019 he was detained by ICE and spent nine days in an immigration detention center. After that he endured a lengthy legal battle to fight for his right to remain in the United States, and many viewed his detention as a targeted move by the Trump administration in the midst of an immigration crackdown. Eventually, the "Free 21 Savage" movement helped prevent his deportation.

Savage hasn't released a solo album since before the incident, though he has released two collaborative albums: Savage Mode II with Metro Boomin in 2020 and Her Loss with Drake in 2022. He's up for five Grammy Awards at the 2024 ceremony, and he co-headlined Drake's It's All a Blur tour throughout 2023.

Poster for 'American Dream: The 21 Savage Story'

Watch the "American Dream" trailer above.



