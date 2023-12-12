See Which Dishes You Ordered the Most This Year With Your Personal Grubhub '2023 Delivered' Report

We all really loved French fries in 2023.

The end of the year offers an opportunity for retrospection and reflection, and plenty of platforms are offering perfectly packaged recaps for your convenience. (Don’t worry, we won’t suggest you move to Burlington or Cambridge based on your music preferences.) One food delivery app, in particular, is dishing out the delicious deets on both our collective and individual dining habits.

Grubhub dropped its “2023 Delivered” report today, and the results are certainly … interesting. From viral trends (brb, taking a #DietCokeBreak) to zesty bites, data from millions of delivery orders offers a snapshot of our favorite meals.

Above all, in 2023 Americans kept things spicy. A whopping 91,000 customers added Sirarcha to their meals, suggesting that maybe absence — in the form of devastating national shortages — really does make the heart grow fonder. Grubhub’s rankings of the top-ordered spicy items, ahead:

Spicy potato soft tacos Spicy chicken sandwich Spicy tuna roll Hot and sour soup Drunken noodles

Corresponding data on Tums was not included, unfortunately.

French fries were also the top-ordered side dish. More than 600,000 customers chose to pair that salty goodness with a salad. Diners washed it all down with a crisp Diet Coke, as in-office orders of the soft drink rose by over 17% this year.

On the more chaotic end of things? Late-night coffee orders spiked, as night owls requested over 10 million cups of Joe this year. We also asked for dairy milk (gasp!) more frequently in those coffees. Meanwhile, we snacked our way through 6.9 million pickles (a nod to TikTok’s well-earned obsession with the briney veggies).

The data on dinner grub proved similarly surprising. Hawaiian pizza fared remarkably well, as Grubhub notes a significant (33%) uptick in pineapple-topped pies this year. Pinterest also recently reported increases in pineapple-related searches — perhaps the tropical fruit is finally taking the spotlight?

Either way, it seems this year’s biggest theme was unpredictability. Last year’s “Delivered” report named burritos and cheeseburgers as top Grubhub favorites; a safe, dependable contrast to consumers’ choices this year.

“In 2023, ‘doing it for the vibes’ was a way of life as diners found joy in stepping out of their comfort zones and breaking conventions,” the company writes in a press release.

Want to stroll down your own hot sauce-topped memory lane? The delivery app is serving users their own personalized “2023 Delivered” reports in-app today. And if the thought of spicy wings has your mouth watering, they also have dinner covered. The app is partnering with Buffalo Wild Wings to offer 50% off an order of wings, up to $10 off, until the end of the day on Dec. 12.

