See the designs of the $11 million luxury apartments inside the world's biggest superyacht, which includes access to bars, restaurants, and a beach club

Somnio Superyacht. Winch Design/Luttenberger Design

The world's biggest yacht has revealed drawings of what its $11 million apartments could look like.

Its maker, Somnio, said some apartments have been sold, but owners have to be invited to buy one.

The largest apartment on the superyacht is set to stretch across nearly the entire top deck.

At 728 feet-long, the Superyacht Somnio is set to be the world's largest yacht, costing around $600 million.

Somnio Superyacht. Winch Design

Source: Somnio

Somnio shared the first drawings of the apartments' interior designs with Insider ahead of the superyacht's launch in 2024.

Apartments in Somnio Superyacht. Luttenberg Design

The superyacht has 39 apartments which start from $10.8 million each. Some have been sold without the owners even viewing them, Somnio told Insider.

Somnio Superyacht in Monaco Harbor. Winch Design

You can't just buy one of these apartments though — you have to wait to be invited. The owners will be kept a secret, Somnio said.

Apartments in Somnio Superyacht. Tillberg Design of Sweden

Somnio said the apartments will be spread across six decks. The smallest one starts at 182m² of total space, while the largest one will be 963m² — a third of which will be an outside terrace.

Apartments inside Somnio. Luttenberger Design

The superyacht's biggest apartment is expected to take over nearly the whole of the top deck, Somnio said.

Apartments in Somnio Superyacht. Luttenberger Design

Apartment owners will work with three design companies for up to three months to choose the interior arrangements and decide on which materials, furniture, lighting, and artwork to have in their rooms, per Somnio.

Apartment living area in Somnio Superyacht. Winch Design

Some apartments will have a kitchen, a gym, a library, dining areas both inside and outside on the terrace. There will also be a shared wine cellar and tasting room that contains 10,000 bottles, as well as restaurants, bars, and a beach club with watersports, Somnio said.

Apartments inside Somnio. Luttenberg Design

The design companies will also help to source knickknacks such as cutlery, towels, and bedding for each apartment. Owners can also add their own belongings to the interior design.

Apartment living area inside Somnio Superyacht. Winch Design

The designers will try to choose the most environmentally friendly materials and products for the interior design, Somnio said.

Apartment living area in Somnio Superyacht. Winch Design

Somnio said the superyacht is set to travel around the world — apartment owners will visit the Mediterranean, spend a week in New York, sail to the South Pacific, and explore Antarctica on the yacht.

Somnio Superyacht going under Sydney Harbor Bridge. Winch Design

Owners can stay or go whenever they please, Somnio told Insider. "It is their home."

Apartment living area in the Somnio Superyacht. Winch Design

Read the original article on Business Insider