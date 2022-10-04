See Denver’s most expensive listing: New Japanese-inspired home asks nearly $29M

The most expensive home for sale in Denver — a modern Japanese-inspired retreat on 15 pastoral acres — just hit the market at nearly $29 million, according to The Agency real estate firm.

The exact asking price for the home at 4001 East Quincy Ave., Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, is $28,888,888.

Why the string of eights?

Eight is a lucky number in Japanese culture symbolizing growing prosperity, according to Jared Blank, co-listing agent with Kacey Bingham of The Agency. The listing price, therefore, pays homage to the Japanese-influenced architecture.

For example, the home’s exterior is designed with Shou Sugi Ban siding, an ancient Japanese architectural technique that was used to preserve the sustainably sourced radiata, or Monterey pine. The wood surface was charred with a hot flame, thereby enhancing durability and preserving the without chemicals, paints and other surface treatments.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom main house spans 13,798 square feet with a 1.5-acre pond, Rocky Mountain views and fields zoned for agriculture and equestrian facilities. The affluent Cherry Hills Village neighborhood is about 11 miles from downtown Denver.

“Clearview Farm is the region’s most exceptional modern residence,” the official property listing states.

The home was built in 2022.

“There has never been a property, on this much acreage, with a 1.5 acre pond, and unobstructed views to be offered to the market before,” Bingman, managing partner of The Agency Denver, said. “While Cherry Hills has been known for more traditional legacy type-properties, the new construction with stunning modern architectural design and details is something extremely unique about Clearview Farm, and we are seeing more demand for modern architecture, that includes materials and features, that place enduring style and sustainability at the forefront.”

The residence’s great room has 22-foot ceilings and walls of windows. A chef’s kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, a large butler’s pantry and breakfast nook. A side deck contains retractable sunshades.

Upstairs, the primary suite offers dual dressing rooms and a spa-like bath with Ann Sacks Terrazzo tile, Carrera marble and Waterworks fixtures.

The lower level includes a fitness studio and steam room.. There is also a large space for a home theater or music studio, and a wine room.

Down a hill from the main home lies a two-bedroom, one-bath, 2,620-square-foot guest house with views of the pond and a zen-like entryway with water features.

Among the property’s other amenities:

▪ Expansive sundeck

▪ 75-foot lap pool and spa

▪ Elevator

▪ Driveway snowmelt system

▪ Indoor parking for 6 vehicles.

In the past year, sales of ultra-luxury homes in the Denver metro area have taken off. There have been three sales over $15 million and two sales over $20 million, according to The Agency.

“From a market standpoint, we are seeing a staggering influx of wealth to the Denver metro area,” according to an email from a representative of The Agency.

“The setting is truly breathtaking and architecturally the main home was conceived as four connected ‘barns’ integrated into the beautiful Colorado landscape,” Blank, a managing parter at The Agency Denver, said. “Situated on the property’s highest point, the main home provides sweeping, unobstructed views of the surrounding land and the Rocky Mountains beyond. This home is truly the region’s most exceptional modern residence.”

If Clearview Farms sells for close to its asking price, the deal will break a record for the area, according to CNBC.

Several media outlets reported that the area’s highest-priced sale happened in April when Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, singer and songwriter Ciara, forked out a reported $25 million for a 13,000-square-foot residence in Cherry Hills Village.