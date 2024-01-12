See Demi Moore, Jason Momoa and More at the L.A. Premiere of “Common Ground”

The stars turned out for the premiere of the new environmental film

Emma McIntyre/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Demi Moore and Jason Momoa on January 11, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

These stars have one thing in "common": a love for their upcoming environmental film.

Jason Momoa, Demi Moore, Laura Dern and a host of other celebs turned out Thursday night for the Los Angeles premiere of Common Ground, a new documentary film that focuses on the need for sustainable and eco-friendly farming.

The movie features interviews with Momoa and Dern, plus Rosario Dawson, Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover and Ian Somerhalder. Many other farmers, ranchers, scientists, educators and activists are also featured in the film.

Momoa made it a family affair, inviting his kids Lola Iolani Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf Momoa.

See everyone who hit the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere on Thursday night.



Jason Momoa and Laura Dern

Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Jason Momoa and Laura Dern on January 11, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

Jason Momoa and Ian Somerhalder

Amy Sussman/Getty Jason Momoa and Ian Somerhalder on January 11, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

Ian Somerhalder

Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Ian Somerhalder on January 11, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

Laura Dern

Amy Sussman/Getty Laura Dern on January 11, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

Producer Rebecca Harrell Tickell, Jason Momoa, Laura Dern and producer Josh Tickell

Amy Sussman/Getty Rebecca Harrell Tickell, Jason Momoa, Laura Dern and Josh Tickell on January 11, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

Jason Momoa, Lola Iolani Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf Momoa

Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Jason Momoa, Lola Iolani Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf Momoa on January 11, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

Demi Moore and Jason Momoa

Emma McIntyre/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Demi Moore and Jason Momoa on January 11, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

