See Demi Moore, Jason Momoa and More at the L.A. Premiere of “Common Ground”
The stars turned out for the premiere of the new environmental film
These stars have one thing in "common": a love for their upcoming environmental film.
Jason Momoa, Demi Moore, Laura Dern and a host of other celebs turned out Thursday night for the Los Angeles premiere of Common Ground, a new documentary film that focuses on the need for sustainable and eco-friendly farming.
The movie features interviews with Momoa and Dern, plus Rosario Dawson, Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover and Ian Somerhalder. Many other farmers, ranchers, scientists, educators and activists are also featured in the film.
Momoa made it a family affair, inviting his kids Lola Iolani Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf Momoa.
See everyone who hit the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere on Thursday night.
Jason Momoa and Laura Dern
Jason Momoa and Ian Somerhalder
Ian Somerhalder
Laura Dern
Producer Rebecca Harrell Tickell, Jason Momoa, Laura Dern and producer Josh Tickell
Jason Momoa, Lola Iolani Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf Momoa
Demi Moore and Jason Momoa
Read the original article on People.