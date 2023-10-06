See the delicious delights at Modesto’s popular Edible Extravaganza food, drink fundraiser
Marijke Rowland
One of Modesto’s largest food and drink sampling fundraisers returned Thursday night for a sold-out evening of eating. The Edible Extravaganza, the Center for Human Service’s largest annual fundraiser, returned to Modesto Centre Plaza. This year’s event was the center’s 37th annual, and only second back in-person since the COVID-19 pandemic. Some 1,000 people took part while grazing through 40 different local restaurant, catering companies, breweries and wineries. The event raised around $80,000 for the center, which support area families through various programs.
