You have to see the deals at West Elm’s Labor Day Sale — furniture, rugs and more are up to 70% off

Jeanine Edwards
·3 min read

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Yes, you’re probably feeling a bit overwhelmed by all the Labor Day sales happening right now. From Wayfair to Gap, there are so many good ones.

But here’s the simple fact: you can’t let the long weekend go by without heading over to West Elm to check out their Labor Day deals. The West Elm Labor Day sale 2021 features some of the best prices of the year, including 70% off furniture, rugs, bedding and tons more.

Whether you just moved into a new apartment or you want to refresh the space you’ve been spending so much time in over the last few months, now is the time to score decor upgrades, kitchen items and more on the cheap. Start navigating all the incredible deals at the West Elm Labor Day sale below:

West Elm Labor Day Sale 2021

Furniture

Kitchen & Dining

Rugs & Decor

  • Add texture and color to your room with this gorgeous Echo Print Rug. It’s on clearance right now for just $249.99, down from $420.

  • Ready to finally become a plant parent? You’ll definitely want these Mid-Century Turned Wood Leg Planters. Select sizes are on sale starting at $153 for Labor Day.

  • Love the look of plush shag rugs? Score this Grid Shag Rug that’s just $112 for a limited time only.

  • These versatile White Porcelain Urn Vases are half off, which means you can definitely afford to buy a few.

  • Dress up your couch with a collection of these Round Lush Velvet Pillows. A set of two would usually set you back more than $80, but select colors are on sale for as low as $29.99.

Bedding

Outdoor

If you liked this story, check out these 10 backpacks under $20 for back-to-school season.

More from In The Know:

Walmart’s best back-to-school deals include crayons, notebooks and pencils for less than $1

7 cute dorm room essentials that are perfect for small spaces

Moving into a dorm? Add extra storage for snacks, dishes and more with a mini-fridge cart

The best drugstore beauty deals under $15 at Walmart

The post You have to see the deals at West Elm’s Labor Day Sale — furniture, rugs and more are up to 70% off appeared first on In The Know.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories