You have to see the deals at West Elm’s Labor Day Sale — furniture, rugs and more are up to 70% off

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Yes, you’re probably feeling a bit overwhelmed by all the Labor Day sales happening right now. From Wayfair to Gap, there are so many good ones.

But here’s the simple fact: you can’t let the long weekend go by without heading over to West Elm to check out their Labor Day deals. The West Elm Labor Day sale 2021 features some of the best prices of the year, including 70% off furniture, rugs, bedding and tons more.

Whether you just moved into a new apartment or you want to refresh the space you’ve been spending so much time in over the last few months, now is the time to score decor upgrades, kitchen items and more on the cheap. Start navigating all the incredible deals at the West Elm Labor Day sale below:

West Elm Labor Day Sale 2021

Furniture

The stunning Axel Leather Sofa is currently more than $200 off in select colors.

Don’t miss this Mid-Century Rounded Expandable Dining Table that’s on sale for $399.99, down from $799.

Upgrade any room in your home with one of these pretty Auburn Ottomans. They’re more than 40% off right now.

You’ll definitely want to take a look at this Rory Chair. It was originally $899, but now it’s only $499.99.

Kitchen & Dining

Perfect for entertaining, you’ll definitely want to purchase this Large Curved Board from the Copenhagen Wood Serveware Collection while it’s marked down.

The prices for this Oblique Glassware are unreal. Select sizes are just $1.99!

Finally ready to invest in a matching dinnerware set? You won’t be disappointed by the Kaloh Stoneware Dinnerware collection. Select colors are on sale for the long weekend.

While you’re at it, buy a coordinating flatware set, too. This Briggs Flatware Set is discounted for a limited time only.

Rugs & Decor

Add texture and color to your room with this gorgeous Echo Print Rug. It’s on clearance right now for just $249.99, down from $420.

Ready to finally become a plant parent? You’ll definitely want these Mid-Century Turned Wood Leg Planters. Select sizes are on sale starting at $153 for Labor Day.

Love the look of plush shag rugs? Score this Grid Shag Rug that’s just $112 for a limited time only.

These versatile White Porcelain Urn Vases are half off, which means you can definitely afford to buy a few.

Dress up your couch with a collection of these Round Lush Velvet Pillows. A set of two would usually set you back more than $80, but select colors are on sale for as low as $29.99.

Bedding

Story continues

This Silky Brushed TENCEL™ Duvet Cover is so amazingly soft. Don’t think twice about buying it for your bed while it’s on sale.

There’s nothing better than sleeping on high-quality sheets. Treat yourself to this 400-Thread-Count Organic Percale Pleated Edge Sheet Set at the West Elm Labor Day Sale 2021.

This Crinkle Velvet Duvet Cover is simply stunning. It will definitely transform your bedroom into a sanctuary that you’ll never want to leave. Select colors are 50% off this weekend.

Outdoor

Want to keep the outdoor fun going a bit longer? Snag this Standing Patio Heater while it’s 50% off.

This eye-catching Huron Outdoor Lounge Chair & Cushion will make any outside space look more stylish.

Need a convenient place to stash your outdoor accessories? This Portside Aluminum Outdoor Storage Trunk is a steal at $ 599.99, down from $1,099.

If you liked this story, check out these 10 backpacks under $20 for back-to-school season.

More from In The Know:

Walmart’s best back-to-school deals include crayons, notebooks and pencils for less than $1

7 cute dorm room essentials that are perfect for small spaces

Moving into a dorm? Add extra storage for snacks, dishes and more with a mini-fridge cart

The best drugstore beauty deals under $15 at Walmart

The post You have to see the deals at West Elm’s Labor Day Sale — furniture, rugs and more are up to 70% off appeared first on In The Know.