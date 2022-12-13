See curvy Big Sur home built by famous architect Mickey Muennig with ocean views

A curvy Big Sur, California, home, designed by architect Mickey Muennig on five acres with ocean views, has hit the market for $6.95 million.

Muennig is known for his organic designs, and the 3,000-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bathroom residence known as Casa Luna doesn’t disappoint.

Muennig designed the Post Ranch Inn, a luxury resort on the Central Coast, and other Big Sur homes.

Big Sur lies about 150 miles south of San Francisco.

“Casa Luna is perfectly built into the earth resulting in three levels of indoor-outdoor living, each of which enjoy ocean and mountain views, full sun and moon light, and adjoining patios, terraces, and gardens,” according to the official property listing.

The residence was completed in 1982 and has only seen two owners, according to public record. The property last changed hands in 1998 in a $675,000 deal, and has since been upgraded. The Sheppard Sheila Trust is the seller, according to property data website Property Shark.

Ben Heinrich of Coldwell Banker Realty is the listing agent. Henrich also represents Big Sur’s most expensive listing, a $35 million glass-walled home on 109 acres.

Another Muennig home in Big Sur sold in May 2022 for $4 million.

The top level of Casa Luna features a “wall of glass” living room with fireplace and ocean views. There is also a modern detached studio on the property.

“With it’s earthy elegance, full sun, ocean and mountain views and gentle landscape, Casa Luna offers a rare quality of living that some say is reminiscent of Greece or Mallorca, but this is central California’s Big Sur, and entirely unto it’s own,” the listing states. “This is a very rare opportunity to own a ‘Mickey’ in Big Sur, a place apart where time runs at it’s own pace.”