See the Cover of Trevor Noah’s Upcoming “Moving Modern Fable” (Exclusive)

"Into the Uncut Grass," a book intended for readers of all ages, will be published on October 31

Trevor Noah is now a second time author.



The South African comedian and former host of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning The Daily Show shared the cover of his upcoming book, Into the Uncut Grass, exclusively with PEOPLE.



"Few memories in my life bring me more joy than the first few books I read as a child,” Noah said in a statement. “Either with my mom or reading alone, those simple stories shaped so much of how I saw the world. I hope this story can bring a little bit of that same joy to readers of all ages."



Into the Uncut Grass is a “moving modern fable” about forgiveness, acceptance and solidarity for readers of all ages, its publisher One World states. The book is evocative of fables and allegories such as Alice in Wonderland, The Little Prince and The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.

The cover of "Into the Uncut Grass," illustrated by Christopher Myers.

Known for his stand-up comedy and seven-year tenure on The Daily Show, where he pushed the boundaries of the 30 minute linear show setup, Noah is also an accomplished author. His 2016 memoir, Born A Crime: Stories From a South African Childhood, which detailed his childhood growing up under Apartheid, was an international bestseller, selling over 2 million copies and receiving two NAACP Image Awards and the Thurber Prize for American Humor. A movie adaptation of the book is in the works, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Lupita Nyong’o to play Noah’s mother and produce the film.

“Trevor proved in his first book that he is one of the most masterful storytellers of our time,” One World Executive Vice President and Publisher Chris Jackson stated. “And for all of Born A Crime’s humor and brilliant pathos, readers were drawn just as much to Trevor’s warmth and powerfully articulated aphoristic wisdom."



Trevor Noah.

Noah has kept busy since leaving The Daily Show in December 2022, He released the Emmy-nominated Netflix comedy special I Wish You Would in 2022 and is developing a weekly Spotify series, anticipated to premiere this fall. Other future projects include hosting the upcoming Amazon show LOL: Last One Laughing, which will be the company's first South African original series, and serving as executive producer for beloved British comedy program Mock the Week. Noah is also working with Day Zero Productions, a joint venture with Paramount Global, to develop creative content. In 2018 he launched the Trevor Noah Foundation, which aims to provide South African youth with equitable access to education.



Noah's knack for storytelling continues in Into the Uncut Grass, and will include his signature wit and wisdom, according to One World. The book is also illustrated by Christopher Myers, an acclaimed artist and children's book author.

“This new book offers that storytelling prowess in a compressed and crystallized new form, layered with intelligence, uncloying sweetness, and emotional power,” Jackson stated. “This is a project that Trevor is passionate about — and whose message and lessons are both timeless and urgent.”



Into the Uncut Grass will be available in bookstores on October 31.

