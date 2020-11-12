See the CMA Awards winners list (Updating live)

Alysse Gafkjen/Getty Images
Despite plenty of changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 54th Country Music Association Awards are taking place Wednesday night at the Music City Center in Nashville.
Country legend Reba McEntire and Hootie & the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker are hosting the affair, with McEntire reprising her emcee gig from last year and Rucker making his debut in the post. The night also marks the first CMAs since 2007 not hosted by Carrie Underwood.
Heading into the night, the biggest nominations have gone to Miranda Lambert, Underwood, Eric Church, Luke Combs, and Keith Urban, who all scored nominations for Entertainer of the Year and Vocalist of the Year in their respective gender categories. Lambert also racked up the most nominations with seven, followed by Combs with six. Maren Morris, who held the crown of most nods last year, scored four individuals nominations, as well as a nod for her feature on Lambert's "Fooled Around and Fell in Love," which is nominated for Musical Event of the Year.
In addition to celebrating the best of country music, the ceremony will showcase numerous performers, including an appearance from decidedly not-country star Justin Bieber alongside Dan + Shay and performances from Urban, Lambert, Little Big Town, and more. Both Lee Brice and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard had to cancel previously announced performances due to positive COVID-19 tests.
See the winners list below, which will be updating live all night.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- Carrie Underwood
- Keith Urban
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s), and Mix Engineer
- "10,000 Hours" — Dan + Shay feat. Justin Bieber; Producer: Dan Smyers; Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano
- "Beer Never Broke My Heart" — Luke Combs; Producer: Scott Moffatt; Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
- "Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineer: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
- WINNER: "The Bones" — Maren Morris; Producer: Greg Kurstin; Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin
- "I Hope" — Gabby Barrett; Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale; Mix Engineer: Buckley Miller
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist and Producers
- Heartache Medication— Jon Pardi; Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi
- Never Will — Ashley McBryde; Producers: Jay Joyce, John Peets
- Old Dominion — Old Dominion; Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion
- What You See Is What You Get — Luke Combs; Producer: Scott Moffatt
- Wildcard — Miranda Lambert; Producer: Jay Joyce
SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriters
- WINNER: "The Bones"; Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz
- "Bluebird"; Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert
- "Even Though I'm Leaving"; Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher
- "I Hope You're Happy Now"; Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton
- "More Hearts Than Mine"; Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Maren Morris
- Kacey Musgraves
- Carrie Underwood
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- Rascal Flatts
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- The Maddie & Tae
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)
- "10,000 Hours" — Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber); Producer: Dan Smyers
- "Be a Light" — Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban; Producer: Dann Huff
- "The Bones" — Maren Morris with Hozier; Producer: Greg Kurstin
- "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" — Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack); Producer: Jay Joyce
- "I Hope You're Happy Now" — Carly Pearce and Lee Brice; Producer: Busbee
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
- Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
- Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
- Rob McNelley, Guitar
- Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar
- Derek Wells, Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director
- "10,000 Hours" — Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber); Director: Patrick Tracy
- "Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert; Director: Trey Fanjoy
- "Homemade" — Jake Owen; Director: Justin Clough
- "I Hope You're Happy Now" — Carly Pearce and Lee Brice; Director: Sam Siske
- "Second One to Know" — Chris Stapleton; Director: David Coleman
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Jimmie Allen
- Ingrid Andress
- Gabby Barrett
- Carly Pearce
- Morgan Wallen
CMA BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR:
National
- "American Country Countdown" (Kix Brooks) — Westwood One
- "The Blair Garner Show" (Blair Garner and "Off Eric" Garner) — Westwood One
- "CMT After Midnite" (Cody Alan) — Premiere Networks
- "Country Countdown USA" (Lon Helton) — Westwood One
- "The Mayor of Music Row" (Charlie Monk) — Sirius XM Satellite Radio
Related content: