See the CMA Awards winners list (Updating live)

Despite plenty of changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 54th Country Music Association Awards are taking place Wednesday night at the Music City Center in Nashville.

Country legend Reba McEntire and Hootie & the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker are hosting the affair, with McEntire reprising her emcee gig from last year and Rucker making his debut in the post. The night also marks the first CMAs since 2007 not hosted by Carrie Underwood.

Heading into the night, the biggest nominations have gone to Miranda Lambert, Underwood, Eric Church, Luke Combs, and Keith Urban, who all scored nominations for Entertainer of the Year and Vocalist of the Year in their respective gender categories. Lambert also racked up the most nominations with seven, followed by Combs with six. Maren Morris, who held the crown of most nods last year, scored four individuals nominations, as well as a nod for her feature on Lambert's "Fooled Around and Fell in Love," which is nominated for Musical Event of the Year.

In addition to celebrating the best of country music, the ceremony will showcase numerous performers, including an appearance from decidedly not-country star Justin Bieber alongside Dan + Shay and performances from Urban, Lambert, Little Big Town, and more. Both Lee Brice and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard had to cancel previously announced performances due to positive COVID-19 tests.

See the winners list below, which will be updating live all night.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s), and Mix Engineer

"10,000 Hours" — Dan + Shay feat. Justin Bieber; Producer: Dan Smyers; Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano

"Beer Never Broke My Heart" — Luke Combs; Producer: Scott Moffatt; Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineer: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

WINNER: "The Bones" — Maren Morris; Producer: Greg Kurstin; Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin

"I Hope" — Gabby Barrett; Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale; Mix Engineer: Buckley Miller

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist and Producers

Heartache Medication— Jon Pardi; Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi

Never Will — Ashley McBryde; Producers: Jay Joyce, John Peets

Old Dominion — Old Dominion; Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion

What You See Is What You Get — Luke Combs; Producer: Scott Moffatt

Wildcard — Miranda Lambert; Producer: Jay Joyce

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriters

WINNER: "The Bones"; Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz

"Bluebird"; Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert

"Even Though I'm Leaving"; Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher

"I Hope You're Happy Now"; Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton

"More Hearts Than Mine"; Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

The Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)

"10,000 Hours" — Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber); Producer: Dan Smyers

"Be a Light" — Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban; Producer: Dann Huff

"The Bones" — Maren Morris with Hozier; Producer: Greg Kurstin

"Fooled Around and Fell in Love" — Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack); Producer: Jay Joyce

"I Hope You're Happy Now" — Carly Pearce and Lee Brice; Producer: Busbee

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director

"10,000 Hours" — Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber); Director: Patrick Tracy

"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert; Director: Trey Fanjoy

"Homemade" — Jake Owen; Director: Justin Clough

"I Hope You're Happy Now" — Carly Pearce and Lee Brice; Director: Sam Siske

"Second One to Know" — Chris Stapleton; Director: David Coleman

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen

CMA BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR:

National

"American Country Countdown" (Kix Brooks) — Westwood One

"The Blair Garner Show" (Blair Garner and "Off Eric" Garner) — Westwood One

"CMT After Midnite" (Cody Alan) — Premiere Networks

"Country Countdown USA" (Lon Helton) — Westwood One

"The Mayor of Music Row" (Charlie Monk) — Sirius XM Satellite Radio

