See a clip from new documentary on Royals’ George Brett that airs next week

George Brett made his debut with the Royals 50 years ago this year, and his ties with Kansas City still run deep today.

Brett is on any Mount Rushmore of Kansas City sports figures, and his career with the Royals is the subject of a new documentary that will air next week.

“MLB Network Presents: Brett” will air on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. The 90-minute documentary promises to show “unfiltered and raw interviews with the Hall of Famer, opening up on his relentless drive for excellence that earned him the utmost respect and admiration from his opponents.

“Covering an area that he has rarely talked about publicly, Brett looks back on his complex and difficult relationship with his late father and the impact it has had on him all these years later.”

The Royals said the documentary will include interviews with teammates Frank White, Willie Wilson, Jeff Montgomery and Jamie Quirk; Hall of Fame broadcaster Denny Matthews; former Star columnist Joe Posnanski; and Brett’s wife, Leslie, and oldest son, Jackson.

“Brett” also will include talks with Hall of Famers Reggie Jackson, Mike Schmidt and Robin Yount.

Among the topics will be Brett’s MVP season, his three batting titles and the 1985 World Series championship. Naturally, there will be a focus on the “Pine Tar Game” from 1983, too.

Here is a clip from the documentary about Brett’s famous outburst from the “Pine Tar Game.”