See who claimed boys high school tennis championships in Kansas state tournaments
Here are the top Kansas high school tennis results from the KSHSAA boys state championship tournaments.
The state tourneys for all classifications were contested at various sites around the state on Friday and Saturday.
CLASS 6A
Friday-Saturday, in Topeka; at Kossover Tennis Center
Team scores: 1. Blue Valley West, 42; 2. Blue Valley North, 36; 3. Shawnee Mission East, 31; 4. Blue Valley Northwest, 21; 5. Lawrence Free State, 17; 6. Blue Valley, 14; 7. Washburn Rural, 12; T8. Olathe South, 7; T8. Olathe West, 7; T8. Olathe Northwest, 7; 11. Garden City, 6; T12. Lawrence, 5; T12. Wichita East, 5; T14. Derby, 3; T14. Dodge City, 14; T14. Manhattan, 14; T17. Liberal, 2; T17. Campus, 2; T17. Wichita West, 2; T20. Junction City, 1; T20. Olathe East, 1; T22. Mill Valley, 0; T22. Wichita North, 0; T22. Wichita South, 0.
Quarterfinal singles: Stolte, BV West, d. Lee, Olathe South, 6-0, 6-1. Faris, SM East, d. Reiland, BV North, 6-1, 6-4. Landeras, BV West, d. Wiedeman, SM East, 6-2, 6-4. Smith, BV North, d. Snyder, Free State, 6-3, 6-1.
Semifinal singles: Stolte, BV West, d. Faris, SM East, 7-6, (7-3), 6-1. Smith, BV North, d. Landeras, BV West, 6-3, 6-2.
Placement matches: 1. Smith, BV North, d. Stolte, BV West, 6-3, 6-2. 3. Landeras, BV West, d. Faris, SM East, 6-4, 6-4. 5. Reiland, BV North, d. Weideman, SM East, 9-2. 7. Snyder, Free State, d. Lee, Olathe South, 9-5. 9. Casebeer, Washburn Rural, d. Bauch, Lawrence, 9-2. 11. Lu, Wichita East, d. Alvarado, Dodge City.
Quarterfinal doubles: C. Myers/E. Myers, Blue Valley, d. Geyer/Heble, Olathe West, 6-0, 6-1. Hanson/Kahl, SM East, d. Kort/Vasamreddy, BV North, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5). Poojari/Han, BV West, d. Bail/Sanjanwala, BV Northwest, 6-1, 6-2. Pennington/Ospino, BV Northwest, d. Hedges/Reina-Salas, Free State, 7-5, 6-1.
Semifinal doubles: C. Myers/E. Myers, Blue Valley, d. Hanson/Kahl, SM East, 6-2, 6-2. Poojari/Han, BV West, d. Pennington/Ospino, BV Northwest, 7-5, 7-5.
Placement matches: 1. Poojari/Han, BV West, d. C. Myers/E. Myers, Blue Valley, 6-4, 6-3. 3. Pennington/Ospino, BV Northwest, d. Hanson/Kahl, SM East, 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (7-3). 5. Kort/Vasamreddy, BV North, d. Bail/Sanjanwala, BV Northwest, 9-6. 7. Hedges/Reina-Salas, Free State, d. Geyer/Heble, Olathe West, 9-3. 9. Morren/Klaysteuber, Garden City, d. Harling/Stewart, Olathe Northwest, 9-4. 11. Bowman/Carrillo, Derby, d. Von Lintel/Willingham, Washburn Rural, 9-4.
CLASS 5A
Friday-Saturday, in Arkansas City; at JC Louderback Tennis Complex
Team scores: 1. Topeka West, 34; 2. Blue Valley Southwest, 28; T3. Maize, 21; T3. St. Thomas Aquinas, 21; 5. Arkansas City, 18; T6. Andover Central, 17; T6. Maize South, 17; 8. Bishop Carroll, 14; 9. Newton, 12; 10. Andover, 11; 11. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 10; 12. St. James Academy, 7; 13. Eisenhower, 5; 14. De Soto, 4; T15. Bonner Springs, 2; T15. Hutchinson, 2; T15. Salina South, 2; T15. Valley Center, 2; T19. Goddard, 0; T19. Hays, 0; T19. Piper, 0; T19. Lansing, 0.
Quarterfinal singles: Lokko, St. Thomas Aquinas, d. Goates, Maize South, 6-1, 6-0. Steven, Bishop Carroll, d. Wirth, BV Southwest, x. Jittawait, Andover, d. Cool, Topeka West, 6-0, 6-2. Ritchie, Maize, d. Rajkumar, BV Southwest, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4.
Semifinal singles: Lokko, St. Thomas Aquinas, d. Steven, Bishop Carroll, 6-1, 6-2. Ritchie, Maize, d. Jittawait, Andover, 6-2, 6-1.
Placement matches: 1. Lokko, St. Thomas Aquinas, d. Ritchie, Maize, 6-0, 6-1. 3. Steven, Bishop Carroll, d. Jittawait, Andover, inj. def. 5. Judkins, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, d. Wirth, BV Southwest, 9-4. 7. Cool, Topeka West, d. Goates, Maize South, 9-7. 9. Rajkumar, BV Southwest, d. King, Eisenhower, 9-2. 11. Maag, Topeka West, d. Donaldson, St. James Academy, 9-0.
Quarterfinal doubles: O. O’Donnell/D. O’Donnell, Arkansas City, d. Grizzell/Krumm, Maize South, 6-4, 6-4. Rajkumar/Jagannath, BV Southwest, d. Arnett/Brantley, Arkansas City, 6-2, 6-2. I. Cusick/M. Cusick, Topeka West, d. Wilson/Strickland, Andover Central, 6-1, 6-3. Musser/Franz, Newton, d. Huber/Sagehorn, Andover Central, 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 6-4.
Semifinal doubles: O. O’Donnell/D. O’Donnell, Arkansas City, d. Rajkumar/Jagannath, BV Southwest, 6-3, 6-3. I. Cusick/M. Cusick, Topeka West, d. Musser/Franz, Newton, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2.
Placement matches: 1. I. Cusick/M. Cusick, Topeka West, d. O. O’Donnell/D. O’Donnell, Arkansas City, 6-3, 6-4. 3. Musser/Franz, Newton, d. Rajkumar/Jagannath, BV Southwest, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2. 5. Grizzell/Krumm, Maize South, d. Wilson/Strickland, Andover Central, 9-7. 7. Huber/Sagehorn, Andover Central, d. Herrera/Baleriola-Lopez, Maize, 9-2. 9. McGee/Weybrew, Topeka West, d. Farrar/Lacy, St. Thomas Aquinas, 9-3. 11. Arnett/Brantley, Arkansas City, d. Rhoades/Province, De Soto, 9-4.
CLASS 4A
Friday-Saturday, in Pratt; at Walter Blake Tennis Complex
Team scores: 1. Independence, 44; 2. Parsons, 38; 3. Buhler, 32; 4. McPherson, 20; 5. Winfield, 18; 6. Bishop Miege, 16; 7. Wellington, 14; 8. Topeka Hayden, 8; T9. Augusta, 7; T9. Chapman, 7; 11. Chanute, 5; T12. Clay Center Community, 3; T12. Ottawa, 3; T12. Circle, 3; 15. Fort Scott, 2; T16. Coffeyville, 1; T16. El Dorado, 1; 18. Pratt, 0.
Quarterfinal singles: Groff, Independence, d. Wooldridge, Chapman, 6-0, 6-0. Harder, Buhler, d. Clapp, Independence, 6-4, 6-2. Spies, Buhler, d. Sullivan, Bishop Miege, 6-1, 6-1. Schlitz, Parsons, d. Cornejo, Wellington, 6-2, 6-2.
Semifinal singles: Groff, Independence, d. Harder, Buhler, 6-3, 6-1. Shultz, Parsons, d. Spies, Buhler, 6-4, 6-2.
Placement matches: 1. Groff, Independence, d. Shultz, Parsons, 7-5, 6-3. 3. Spies, Buhler, d. Harder, Buhler, 6-4, 6-1. 5. Hayward, Bishop Miege, d. Nolting, Parsons, 9-1. 7. Cornejo, Wellington, d. Wooldridge, Chapman, 9-5. 9. Sullivan, Bishop Miege, d. Elder, McPherson, 9-4. 11. Archer, McPherson, d. Clapp, Independence, 9-1.
Quarterfinal doubles: Davis/Everett, Winfield, d. Hilger/VonWoleslagel, Buhler, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. West/Barcus, Parsons, d. Glotzbach/Luke, Hayden, 6-4, 7-5. Morris/Julian, Independence, d. Pfeifer/Ruddle, Augusta, 6-4, 6-0. Berger/McVicker, McPherson, d. Wright/Worley, Wellington, 6-1, 6-7 (4-7), 6-2.
Semifinal doubles: West/Barcus, Parsons, d. Davis/Everett, Winfield, 6-1, 6-4. Morris/Julian, Independence, d. Berger/McVicker, McPherson, 6-0, 6-3.
Placement matches: 1. Morris/Julian, Independence, d. West/Barucs, Parsons, 6-4, 6-4. 3. Davis/Everett, Winfield, d. Berger/McVicker, McPherson, 6-4, 6-3. 5. Glotzbach/Luke, Hayden, d. Gregory/Denney, Independence, 9-5. 7. Hilger/Woleslagel, Buhler, d. Pfiefer/Ruddle, Augusta, 9-3. 9. Wright/Worley, Wellington, d. Henson/Burnett, Chanute, 9-4. 11. Norton/Palmer, Winfield, d. Bleich/Foes, Circle, 9-4.
CLASS 3-1A
Friday-Saturday, in Wichita; at Riverside Tennis Complex
Team scores: 1. Kansas City Christian, 41; 2. Wichita Collegiate, 36; 3. Hesston, 22; 4. Wichita Classical, 18; 5. Wichita Trinity, 17; 6. Smoky Valley, 16; 7. Scott Community, 15; 8. Central Plains, 14; 9. Hutchinson Trinity, 11; 10. Ellsworth, 9; 11. Sacred Heart, 8; 12. Marysville, 7; 13. Conway Springs, 6; T14. Cair Paravel, 2; T14. South Barber, 2; T16. Meade, 1; T16. Bishop Seabury, 1; T18. Maranatha Christian, 0; T18. Cimarron, 0; T18. Lyons, 0; T18. Phillipsburg, 0; T18. Goodland, 0.
Quarterfinal singles: Ryan, Central Plains, d. Drumright, Wichita Collegiate, 6-3, 6-3. Garis, KC Christian, d. Bieker, Smoky Valley, 6-1, 7-5. Bartels, KC Christian, d. Leiker, Smoky Valley, 6-0, 6-0. Gentile, Wichita Collegiate, d. White, Hesston, 6-1, 6-2.
Semifinal singles: Ryan, Central Plains, d. Garis, KC Christian, 6-1, 6-2. Bartels, KC Christian, d. Gentile, Wichita Collegiate, 6-4, 6-1.
Placement matches: 1. Bartels, KC Christian, d. Ryan, Central Plains, 6-1, 6-2. 3. Gentile, Wichita Collegiate, d. Garis, KC Christian, 6-4, 6-2. 5. Drumright, Wichita Collegiate, d. Henderson, Wichita Trinity, 9-4. 7. Douglas, Sacred Heart, d. Bieker, Smoky Valley, 9-7. 9. Doom, Wichita Classical, d. White, Hesston, 9-0. 11. Leiker, Smoky Valley, d. Frank, Scott Community, 9-2.
Quarterfinal doubles: Vander Ark/Newman, KC Christian, d. Anderson/Bourbon, Ellsworth, 6-1, 6-1. Clennan/Hageman, Hutchinson Trinity, d. Noll/Stocecklein, Scott Community, 6-4, 7-6 (7-1). Dahlsten/Deutschendorf, Hesston, d. Duff/Franco, Scott Community, 6-1, 6-1. Graham/Yourdon, Wichita Classical, d. G. Baker/Z. Baker, Smoky Valley, 5-7, 7-4, 6-2.
Semifinal doubles: Vander Ark/Newman, KC Christian, d. Clennan/Hageman, Hutchinson Trinity, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3). Dahlsten/Deutschendorf, Hesston, d. Graham/Yourdon, Wichita Classical, 6-0, 6-1.
Placement matches: 1. Dahlsten/Deutschendorf, Hesston, d. Vander Ark/Newman, KC Christian, 6-3, 4-4 (40-40), ret. 3. Graham/Yourdon, Wichita Classical, d. Clennan/Hageman, Hutchinson Trinity, 7-5, 6-4. 5. Cunningham/Fujinuma, Wichita Collegiate, d. Anderson/Bourbon, Ellsworth, 9-5. 7. Sebits/Bryant, Wichita Trinity, d. Noll/Stoecklein, Scott Community, 9-5. 9. Wassom/Spicer, Marysville, d. Duff/Franco, Scott Community, 9-3. 11. Madhavan/Rasberry, Wichita Collegiate, d. G. Baker/Z. Baker, Smoky Valley, 9-7.