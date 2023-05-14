See who claimed boys high school tennis championships in Kansas state tournaments

Associated Press

An off-duty deputy sheriff in West Virginia who struck and killed a 13-year-old girl with his marked cruiser last year will not face criminal charges in her death, according to the prosecutor investigating the case. Special Prosecutor for Cabell County Mark Sorsaia determined the “tragic loss” of 13-year-old Jacqueline “Laney” Hudson in December 2022 was a “direct result” of her own erratic behavior while under the influence of alcohol and marijuana, according to a letter dated Thursday clearing former Cabell County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeffrey Racer of negligence. For one, they want to know how fast the off-duty deputy was driving in the marked sheriff's department cruiser when it struck her.