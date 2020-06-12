You have to see Chrissy Teigen’s note from Luna after her breast implant removal surgery

First of all, and most importantly: Chrissy Teigen’s breast implant removal surgery went “perfectly,” and she is doing well recovering. The model and entrepreneur woke up from her surgery to the cutest “Get Well” card from her daughter Luna, and it’s making our day as much as it’s making Teigen’s. It definitely seems like the 4-year-old takes after her hilarious mother.

“Surgery went perfectly! So so so so so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least,” Teigen shared in an Instagram post on June 11th. The post also had two images of a hand-drawn card from her daughter.

“Have fun pulling your boobs out,” Teigen clarified that the card reads. It’s signed “Love, Luna.”

The other side of the paper says, “Bye Boobies,” with a mermaid sticker. Honestly, it’s perfect.

Fellow celeb moms like Reese Witherspoon, Halle Berry, and Lala Anthony sent their love to Teigen in her recovery, but mostly they were LOL-ing at Luna’s card, which we totally understand.

In late May, Teigen shared why she decided to remove her breast implants, which she got when she was 20 years old as a “swimsuit thing” when she was making her way in the modeling world.

“They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie!”

She continued, speaking some truths about boobs in general: “I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.”

The model opened up about her decision after she got criticism for receiving a coronavirus (COVID-19) test, which was likely due to hospital regulations for patients to be admitted for surgery or otherwise.

We’re glad to hear Teigen is doing well post-surgery, and we hope she feels better soon. We just ask that the next time we’re not feeling well, we could get a card as pure as Luna’s for her mom.