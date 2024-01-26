See Chloe and Halle Bailey Belt Out Bee Gees Classic 'To Love Somebody' for Pandora's Sweet New Campaign

Selma Blair also stars in the campaign, which celebrates the power of love

Courtesy of Pandora Selma Blair, Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey for Pandora

What do Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey and Selma Blair have in common? They’re all a part of Pandora’s lovely new campaign.

This month — and just in time for Valentine’s Day — the jewelry brand unveils its Be Love platform, aimed at “celebrating the transformative power of love,” according to a press release.

The Bailey sisters and Blair — new global brand ambassadors for Pandora — appear both in images as well as an uplifting video titled “Lived Love” (directed by Academy Award nominee Sophia Nahli Allison alongside executive producer, two-time Grammy Award winner Melina Matsoukas) in which the sister singers belt out the Bee Gees hit “To Love Somebody.”

The video opens on Halle singing the memorable first sentence, “There’s a light, a certain kind of light” but instead of ending with the Bee Gees' “that never shone on me” Halle instead says “that always shines on me.” Later in the video, Chloe and Halle, who wear custom pieces made from Pandora, are seen singing affectionately together.

The video clips to Blair as the sun hits her face and the lab-grown diamonds on her shine. She’s also seen embracing her son, Arthur Saint Bleick.

Courtesy of Pandora Chloe and Halle Bailey for Pandora

Centered on Pandora’s philosophy that love is more than a feeling, it’s a verb, Be Love celebrates love in its many forms and reinforces Pandora’s commitment to outfit anyone looking to add some sparkle to their look any time, anywhere.

Courtesy of Pandora Selma Blair for Pandora

For the campaign, Chloe shares that to her, BE LOVE means “being your complete, whole self and loving that,” while sister Halle says, “BE LOVE is “unconditional, infinite love. Something that is never ending, that you know is always there. Never questioned — no matter if you fall off a cliff, she’s there to catch you.”

Courtesy of Pandora Chloe Bailey for Pandora

For Blair, Be Love means “Being present. Being every day, like, ‘How can I make this moment better?’”

Also appearing in the video: artist and model Sasha Pivovarova and model couple Aviana McClish and Colin Alexander as well as rising stars Jocelyn Corona Saiyan Marley, Salem Mitchell, Yumi Nu, Thara and couple Meghan Collison and Jack Spencer.

Courtesy of Pandora Halle Bailey for Pandora

In August, the world’s largest jewelry brand, launches three new lab-grown diamond collections — Pandora Nova, Pandora Era and Pandora Talisman — with a star-studded campaign aimed at making diamonds accessible to everyone and for any occasion.

