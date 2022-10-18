See how your child’s school performed in latest Kentucky test performance ratings

The Kentucky Department of Education released its 2021-2022 School Report Card data Tuesday featuring a new accountability rating system.

The state is no longer using a star system, but has instead released scores by color — red (1, the lowest), orange, yellow, green and blue (5, the highest).

Graduation rates were also released for each high school.

The Herald-Leader used this data to create a searchable report for every elementary, middle and high school in Kentucky.

Type in a school or district name into the fields below to see the rating and color.

If you want to view the entire list of schools, simply click “search.” You can sort the results according to different categories by clicking the column names and arrows.