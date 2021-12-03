See what the Chiefs players will wear Sunday as part of NFL’s ‘My Cause My Cleats’

Television cameras are likely to be focused on the feet of the players in Sunday’s Chiefs-Broncos game.

That’s because NFL players will be wearing special footwear to support their personal causes via the My Cause My Cleats initiative.

Seventeen Chiefs players will be wearing special cleats. The Chiefs shared a look at some of the footwear.

Tyrann Mathieu

The Chiefs safety is focusing on youth education through his Tyrann Mathieu Foundation.

L’Jarius Sneed

The Chiefs cornerback is working with Big Brothers Big Sisters to help youth mentoring.

Designed by a few kids from Big Brothers Big Sisters, @jay__sneed's custom designed cleats showcase a very important cause to him: igniting, empowering and defending the potential of children who need it most ️@BBBSA | @BBBSKC pic.twitter.com/8NGUCzqeWP — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 30, 2021

Patrick Mahomes

The quarterback will be highlighting the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

.@PatrickMahomes will be reppin’ his own foundation on the field this week: @15andMahomies! pic.twitter.com/8SmPTx4MOq — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 30, 2021

Orlando Brown

The left tackle will honor those who have diabetes and those who lost their battle to the disease.

Representing a cause close to home, @ZEUS__57's custom cleats are designed to pay homage to those who have suffered with and lost their battle to diabetes. pic.twitter.com/DIx8E9weAl — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 30, 2021

Andrew Wylie

The offensive lineman will highlights Signatures for Soldiers as part of his military appreciation.

.@RealAndrewWylie will be representing @Sigs4Soldiers on his cleats this week--an organization providing a wide array of assistance to our Veterans pic.twitter.com/V06uHbJvkd — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 30, 2021

Travis Kelce

The tight end will focus on youth education through this 87 and Running Foundation.

On Sunday, our players will be representing organizations that are of great importance to them through their custom designed cleats.



First up, @tkelce will rep his own foundation, @87Running, which focuses on cultivating and supporting disadvantaged youth! pic.twitter.com/Lh1LiflRPu — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 30, 2021

Here are others who will be wearing special cleats.

Tyreek Hill: Supporting hunger relief with his Tyreek Hill Family Foundation.

Chris Jones: Focusing on Diabetes Treatments, Prevention and Research via the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Mecole Hardman: Spotlighting autism via the Friends Helping Friends Club.

Harrison Butker: Supporting Military Appreciation and Fuel Up to Play 60 via the Wounded Warrior Project.

Mike Danna: Supporting disease awareness and prevention through the Sisters Network.

Nick Allegretti: Also supporting disease awareness and prevention through Uplifting Athletes.

Chad Henne: Supporting those with breast cancer via the Breast Cancer Support Services of Berks.

Kyle Long: Focusing on providing clean, accessible drinking water to communities in need through the Chris Long Foundation.

Derrick Nnadi: Supporting community outreach with the Derrick Nnadi Foundation.

Alex Okafor: His cause is cancer and anti-violence through the LLS & Bakari Foundation.

Cornell Powell: Supporting cancer survivors, focusing on breast cancer.