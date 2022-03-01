See The Chicks, Jimmy Buffett and 15 more Raleigh concerts with Live Nation Lawn Pass

With the COVID-19 pandemic waning — again — concert venues are banking on a busy summer concert season.

Live Nation is selling a Lawn Pass for $199 for access to all concerts at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh.

The Lawn Pass is good for almost every concert but special events, festivals and shows when the lawn is closed. It includes general admission parking and “fast lane” entry.

The summer schedule in Raleigh so far includes summer concert staples like Luke Bryan and Dave Matthews Band but also Jimmy Buffett, Phish and The Chicks — bands who have not played at Walnut Creek in several years.

The Chicks last performed in Raleigh in August 2016, then as The Dixie Chicks, and have since changed their name and recorded the acclaimed 2020 album, “Gaslighter.”

Buffett last played in Raleigh in 2016 and was scheduled to perform in Raleigh in April 2020, and then in April 2021, with both dates shelved due to the pandemic.

Phish last played in Raleigh in 2018.

▪ Jimmy Buffett (April 23)

▪ KISS (May 17)

▪ Tim McGraw (May 21)

▪ The Lumineers (May 24)

▪ The Doobie Brothers (June 11)

▪ Kid Rock and Grand Funk Railroad (June 18)

▪ Backstreet Boys (June 25)

▪ Train (July 1)

▪ Luke Bryan (July 8)

▪ OneRepublic (July 9)

▪ The Chicks (July 12)

▪ Dave Matthews Band (July 22)

▪ Phish (July 29)

▪ REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy (Aug. 10)

▪ Keith Urban (Aug. 13)

▪ Jack Johnson (Aug. 21)

▪ The Black Keys with Band of Horses (Sept. 1)

The following shows are excluded from the Lawn Pass in Raleigh: Foo Fighters (May 20), Morgan Wallen (June 3), and Tedeschi Trucks (July 21).

More shows may be added. Some shows may also require attendees to have COVID-19 vaccines or COVID-19 tests in advance.

The passes go on sale March 2 at 1 p.m. at LawnPass.LiveNation.com.

