See charming Berkeley CA home where children’s author Beverly Cleary lived: $1.85M

A mid-century modern home where popular children’s author Beverly Cleary lived and wrote in Berkeley, California, has hit the market for $1.85 million, according to Compass real estate firm.

The award-winning author, who received her undergraduate degree from UC Berkeley, lived in the home at 1091 Creston Road from 1957 until 1968. The residence — with gorgeous views all the way to San Francisco, the Bay and Golden Gate bridges and Mount Tamalpais — has seen only two owners in its 66 years.

Celebrated mid-century Chinese American architect Roger Lee designed the stunning home for Cleary, whose classic books include “Ramona,” “Henry Huggins,” “Beezus Quimby” and “The Mouse and the Motorcycle.” Many of the period details, including formica counters, remain intact.

“Cleary and her family were the first owners of the home,” said Compass listing agent John Seravic.. “They lived there from 1957 to 1968, which is when they sold it to my client, the Zinn family. When preparing this home for sale I preserved the Cleary kids’ and Zinn kids’ head-height marks on the primary bedroom closet door jamb.”

1091 Creston Road, Berkeley CA.

Spanning 2,000 square feet of open-concept living space, the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home sits on a lot that’s a little over one-third of an acre in Berkeley Hills.

The naturally landscaped backyard has a level area designed for entertaining.

The official property listing notes the residence’s “tranquility and convenience.”

“Just minutes to downtown Berkeley, Solano (Avenue) and Cal, one can enjoy all that the area has to offer while still being able to retreat to a peaceful oasis,” according to the listing. “An architectural masterpiece in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Berkeley.”

Cleary moved from Berkeley to Carmel Valley, where she died in 2021. She was 104.