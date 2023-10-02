See All the Celebrities at MetLife Stadium for the Chiefs-Jets Game — Including Taylor Swift!

In addition to Taylor Swift, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, and Blake Lively were among the stars spotted at the Chiefs-Jets game at MetLife Stadium

Elsa/Getty Taylor Swift, Actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds cheer for Kansas City Chiefs

It was a star-studded evening at MetLife Stadium!

Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce took the field on Sunday for their game against the New York Jets at Metlife Stadium in front of some major stars.

Taylor Swift was spotted entering the stadium amid her rumored romance with Kelce, 33.

The "Karma" singer was joined by her longtime friends Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter and Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski as the group cheered from a suite.

Brittany Mahomes, who shares two children with her quarterback husband, also joined the group in a suite at the stadium for Sunday's game in New Jersey.

Elsa/Getty Taylor Swift and Actor Ryan Reynolds talk prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs

The "Karma" singer wore tall black boots, denim shorts, and a black top for her second Chiefs game since her rumored romance with the NFL star.

Paul Rudd was seen chatting with Swift's rumored beau, Kelce, 33, on the sidelines ahead of kickoff. Rudd, 54, is a longtime fan of the Chiefs.

Dustin Satloff/Getty Paul Rudd at Kansas City Chiefs game

Succession star Jeremy Strong was in attendance at MetLife Stadium, as seen in a post on X by the New York Jets. "The eldest boy has arrived," the team captioned the post.

The eldest boy has arrived. pic.twitter.com/PV0qEdwT7w — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 1, 2023

Sunday's game also marked the first game attended by Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers since his season-ending injury during his debut with the team.

Rodgers suffered the injury in the first quarter of the game on Sept. 11 and an MRI later confirmed the quarterback tore his left Achilles.

Swift and Rodgers' attendance at the game isn't the first time the singer and athlete have been at MetLife at the same time. Rodgers attended a date of her Eras Tour in May and was spotted dancing in a video obtained by TMZ. Rodgers can be seen rocking out to Swift's 1989 hit "Style," raising his arms up in the air as the singer belts out the tune.

Jason Kempin/Getty, Frazer Harrison/Getty Aaron Rodgers, Taylor Swift

Rodgers also shared a video on his Instagram Story from the venue, revealing he was attending the show with Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Teller.

"Taylor Time," the NFL star captioned the clip, which ended with a shot of an amused Teller, 36, getting ready for the concert to begin.

Swift's rumored romance with tight end Kelce has become the talk of the NFL since the singer attended the Chiefs' Sept. 24 game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Jason Hanna/Getty Taylor Swift is seen during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023

Following that game, the two left the stadium together in his convertible where they stepped out at Ocean Prime restaurant in Kansas City, which Kelce had rented out for a post-game party with his teammates and their families.

He added, “Shout out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage.”



