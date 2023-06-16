See Carrie Fisher as a Good Witch in Whimsical Trailer for 'Wonderwell,' Her Final Film

'Wonderwell' will release in select theaters and on digital beginning June 23

Strange Quark Films Carrie Fisher in Wonderwell (2023)

Carrie Fisher is not your average witch in Wonderwell.

On Friday, Strange Quark Films released the trailer for the upcoming fantasy film, which marks Fisher's final big-screen role. The project will debut in theaters and on digital more than seven years after her death.

According to an official synopsis, the movie follows a girl named Violet (newcomer Kiera Milward) who "is living in Italy with her American parents and her beautiful older sister, Savannah (Nell Tiger Free). When Savannah is selected to be the face of world-renowned designer Yana’s (Rita Ora) fashion label, the family travels to an enchanting medieval village for a photo shoot."

"Neglected and bored, Violet wanders from the ancient Tuscan town into a nearby forest where she meets the enigmatic Hazel (Fisher), who may be the fabled witch of the woods Violet was warned about by Yana’s beleaguered stepson, Daniele (Sebastian Croft)," the synopsis continues. "Guided by Hazel to a mysterious portal, Violet is offered a glimpse of what her future might hold, but like the transition from childhood to womanhood, it may be a journey of no return."

The 90-second preview opens with the adventure-seeking Violet falling through a well while exploring in the woods, where she soon comes face to face with Fisher's character.



"Are you the witch?" Violet asks her, to which Hazel replies with a smile, "The witch or a witch?"

Strange Quark Films Carrie Fisher in Wonderwell (2023)

Violet soon finds herself surrounded by and enchantment — but conflict is afoot in the form of Yana, who appears in the magic forest and appears to want to have a not-so-friendly chat with Hazel.

"Fancy meeting you here," Hazel says.

"You know the rules: The forest is yours, the town is mine," Yana tells her, not unthreateningly.

Hazel proceeds to tell Yana that Violet "isn't usual," but Yana insists, "She's not yours."

Near the end of the trailer, Hazel tells Violet, "Life can be just as magical as this garden, only it's a lot more fun."



Strange Quark Films Kiera Milward in Wonderwell (2023)

Fisher originally completed filming scenes for Wonderwell in 2016, just weeks before she died on Dec. 27, 2016 at age 60 after suffering a heart attack.

The film's director Vlad Marsavin said in a press release that the project has taken seven years to complete since filming began, explaining that production was complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic and Fisher's unexpected death.

"Now is the perfect time to share [Fisher's] magical on screen moments as Hazel," Marsavin said in the release, noting that Wonderwell will include a dedication to the late actress.

Ora, 32, said in a release that "working alongside Carrie Fisher was one of those experiences that you never forget."



Strange Quark Films Rita Ora and Carrie Fisher in Wonderwell (2023)

As Deadline noted on Wednesday, Lee Rudnicki, a producer on Wonderwell, wrote a July 2021 blog post about his reaction to seeing Fisher's final scenes in the movie after he attended a screening of the movie in Rome. At the time, Rudnicki wrote that Fisher's final scene "took my breath away."

"In fact, if you were an actor, and you knew with 100% certainly this was your last day on Earth, this is a scene you might design to say goodbye to your fans," he said. "Carrie’s last line is about life itself — I won’t spoil it here, but it is genius, if not heart breaking.

The producer added in the post that viewing the moment gave him "goosebumps like I have never experienced in my life."

"The scene is golden, a magical final curtain call for a very special actress and woman who left this Earth far too soon," Rudnicki wrote.

Wonderwell will release in select theaters and on digital beginning June 23.

