See Carol Burnett’s longtime, 13th-floor Los Angeles condo for sale for $4.2 million

Legendary actress and comedian Carol Burnett is selling her dazzling longtime Los Angeles pied-à-terre in the Wilshire Westwood building for $4.2 million.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,800-square-foot home was completely remodeled in 2011, but the condo’s brilliant views of the Santa Monica Mountains from every room remain.

“This is a rare opportunity to own a serene, sophisticated residence on the famed Wilshire corridor — one of L.A.’s most prestigious address,” Graham Larson, listing agent with Sotheby’s International Realty Pacific Palisades Brokerage, said in marketing materials for the property.

Beyond the secure controlled-access elevator that opens directly into the private foyer and the steel entry door lies a grand living room with glass walls framing not only the mountain view but the city skyline, as well.

The dining room is chic, and the kitchen comes with an island, counter seating, stone countertops and top-of-the-line appliances that include a wine chiller.

The primary suite features a sunny bedroom with views, walk-in closets, dual baths with stone countertops, cosmetic lighting and a whirlpool tub. The guest bedroom has an en suite bathroom. Both bedrooms are equipped with blackout drapes. A third bedroom is being used as an office with built-in cabinets and bookshelves.

Details running throughout the home are ledger stone walls in the dining room and kitchen, custom solid-wood interior doors, Tai Ping silk blend carpeting fumed solid-walnut flooring and Wendel art lighting,

The unit comes with reserved side-by-side parking for three cars, a high-powered Tesla electric car charger with a J1772 adapter and a garage storage closet.

The Wilshire offers all the typical high-end luxury hotel amenities: 24-hour concierge and valet parking, a door attendant, a front desk for visitor registration, on-site building manager, banquet and meeting rooms, a fitness center, pool and 36-bottle wine storage lockers.

Burnett, 89, told the Wall Street Journal she first moved into the 25th floor of the building in the 1990s. Later, she decided to relocate to Santa Barbara with her husband, the musician Brian Miller, and purchased her current 13th-floor unit for $1.26 million to use as a pied-à-terre.