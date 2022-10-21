As We See It canceled after 1 season by Amazon Prime Video

As We See It will not see a second season.

The heartfelt Amazon Prime Video comedy-drama about three twentysomething roommates on the autism spectrum has been canceled, the streaming service confirmed on Thursday.

As We See It featured a trio of actors — Sue Ann Pien, Rick Glassman, and Albert Rutecki — who are on the spectrum in real life, and it was executive produced and run by Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights), whose son is autistic. Based on the acclaimed Israeli series On the Spectrum, As We See It followed Jack (Glassman), Harrison (Rutecki), and Violet (Pien) as they navigated the working world, made friends and pursued romance. The sweet, funny, and frank show — which launched its eight-episode first season in January — received strong approval from critics, earning a 90 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

As We See It

Ali Goldstein / Amazon Studios Harrison (Albert Rutecki), Jack (Rick Glassman), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien) in 'As We See It' on Amazon.

The cast also included Sosie Bacon (as the trio's aide), Joe Mantegna (as Jack's dad), Chris Pang (as Violet's brother, Van) and Vella Lovell (as Van's girlfriend).

