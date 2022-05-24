See Bruce Willis Play Basketball in New Video Shared by Wife Emma

Bruce Willis, Emma Heming Willis

Emma Heming Willis/Instagram Emma Heming Willis' Instagram Story

Bruce Willis is skilled at shooting hoops!

The Die Hard actor showed off his skills on the court in a video shared to Instagram by wife Emma Heming Willis on Monday.

In the clip, Bruce, 67, and three other men are shown playing a game of basketball, during which the actor — dressed in a long-sleeved shirt, khaki pants, sneakers and a baseball cap — goes for a jump shot, avoiding the hoop's rim with finesse as he makes a basket.

"I see you BeeDub," Emma, 43, wrote atop the video.

Bruce wed Emma in 2009, and the two share daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8. He is also dad to daughters Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28, with ex-wife Demi Moore.

In March, the Willis family revealed on social media that Bruce would be "stepping away" from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia.

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," they wrote.

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the family also said.

Moore, 59, recently shared a fun throwback photo of her and Bruce at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of his film The Fifth Element.

In the picture, Moore is dressed in a fitted black gown with a patterned black-and-red coat. She completed the look with a matching red clutch, statement necklace and chandelier earrings. Bruce looked dapper in a classic tux as he posed for photos with his then-wife.

"From the Cannes archives, circa 1997," the Ghost actress captioned her Tuesday post.

Emma responded in the comments section, writing, "All the feels ❤️ beautiful."