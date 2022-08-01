'I See You': Brandi Chastain Salutes Chloe Kelly for Copying Her Famous Sports Bra Celebration

Brandi Chastain, chloe kelly

Legendary soccer player Brandi Chastain had a supportive message for the Women's Euro 22 match winner who paid homage to her 1999 sports bra celebration.

Chastain, 54, took to Twitter to congratulate Chloe Kelly, the 24-year-old soccer player who led England's team to a 2-1 victory on Sunday in Germany.

The match was decided by an epic goal from Kelly that came in extra time. What was almost as epic however, was her celebratory nod to American athlete, Chastain, who tore her off her shirt and swung it around her head after defeating China in the 1999 Women's World Cup.

"I see you," Chastain wrote in a tweet addressed to Kelly. "Enjoy the free rounds of pints and dinners for the rest of your life from all of England," the Olympic and World Cup champion added.

Following the victory, Kelly told The Telegraph, "I just went mental, I didn't know what to do," after the big win. "It was an amazing celebration. I didn't think about it or plan anything. It was alright though, weren't it?"

The young champion said the match was all of her hard work paying off. "It's amazing, thank you everyone, this is what dreams are made of, as a young girl watching women's football," said Kelly, per Sky Sports. "Wow, this is unbelievable."

Now, the celebrations will continue for England's team. "This is amazing, I just want to celebrate now," said Kelly, pictured in an Instagram post holding the trophy. "We did it we brought it home for you ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆," she wrote.

Chastain's 1999 celebration has long been a symbol of soccer excellence, and she became an icon for female players after the win. In 2019, Chastain got a statue cementing her historic celebration outside of the Rose Bowl, the site of the game. "We were the caretakers of all of women's soccer globally, like I say the future of women's soccer," during that match, Chastain told Now This in 2018.

"In all honestly it could have been that dire. For the U.S. not to advance to the final and not to win could have been disastrous for even what we're doing for today."