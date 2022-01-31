See it here: Blizzard-like conditions move through the Prairies

The week is off to a wintry start in parts of the Prairies with a fast-paced Alberta clipper system moving through, creating blizzard-like conditions and poor visibility - prompting RCMP to advise against unnecessary travel.

The clipper has made for treacherous roadways in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The system is expected to pass by Tuesday, kicking off a period of chilly temperatures with daytime highs in the -30 range.

Here's a visual recap of the conditions seen in parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan Monday.

ALBERTA

SASKATCHEWAN

