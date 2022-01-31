See it here: Blizzard-like conditions move through the Prairies
The week is off to a wintry start in parts of the Prairies with a fast-paced Alberta clipper system moving through, creating blizzard-like conditions and poor visibility - prompting RCMP to advise against unnecessary travel.
The clipper has made for treacherous roadways in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The system is expected to pass by Tuesday, kicking off a period of chilly temperatures with daytime highs in the -30 range.
Here's a visual recap of the conditions seen in parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan Monday.
ALBERTA
My husband works for the roads, he said there is NO VISIBILITY, you can only drive 40km and he's trying to get back to the shop. We have friends who are stranded. Recommending NO TRAVEL in the Oyen area from all AREAS. @511 @weathernetwork #abstorm #abroads pic.twitter.com/AxzcmFIABO
Veteran AB in town at 0745hrs. #ABStorm #ABRoads #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/090zslgUaR
Blowing snow reducing visibility on Highway 1 near Tilley #abstorm #abroads pic.twitter.com/F4aHskKcVJ
SASKATCHEWAN
skstorm in Kindersley. Easy to lose sight of vehicles parked around me. Dangerous conditions to be travelling in pic.twitter.com/SVJiCPedwh
Signs like these become damaged in these heavy winds and can become airborne hazards. Stay aware of your surroundings #skstorm Kindersley #Saskatchewan pic.twitter.com/MGRbgPQs1x
Nothing like a good old #skblizzard #SKStorm pic.twitter.com/5ftocfgnPP
Tune into The Weather Network on TV for the latest updates on this storm system.