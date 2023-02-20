See Blake Shelton's Cheeky Rhinestone 'Mr. Stefani' Jacket Dedicated to Wife Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton wears Gwen Stefani jacket

Blake Shelton is keeping his love for wife Gwen Stefani close.

Over the weekend the "Boys 'Round Here" singer, 46, modeled his new closet addition — a sweet and stylish ode to the former No Doubt frontwoman — in a series of Instagram photos posted by Stefani, who spent some time with her country singer beau on his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour.

The "Hollaback Girl" artist, 53, began the carousel with a close-up look of Shelton's new blinged-out denim jacket with the name "Mr. Stefani" spelled out with rhinestones on the back.

In the second snapshot, the Barmageddon creator and producer wears the custom outerwear with a pair of dark wash jeans. Shelton poses with his back slightly turned away from the camera to proudly show off the item.

"Someone got a new jacket, i wonder who it could be 🧐🥰 ," Stefani teased in the caption.

The rest of the post includes a video of the impressive backstage snack bar and a blurry pic of Shelton performing on stage.

Paris Hilton also commented on the lovey-dovey gesture, writing, "That's hot" with a fire emoji.

Stefani and Shelton's love is palpable and has been since they met back in 2014 while coaching on The Voice, which Shelton will depart from after the forthcoming season.

Last week, the GXVE Beauty founder penned a sweet message to her favorite "cowboy" on Valentine's Day, writing, "love u!" under a series of photos that concluded with a selfie of the pair.

When she was honored during the New York Women in Communications' 52nd Annual Matrix Awards in October, the star immediately thanked her husband and music companion, who presented the award to her.

"Obviously, my favorite award ever, Blake Shelton, for marrying me. Wow, this is surreal — weird Blake talking about me like that. Thank you so much, you're such a babe, and you're so awesome," Stefani raved before beginning her acceptance speech.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the 2022 Matrix Awards at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on October 26, 2022 in New York City.

Taylor Hill/WireImage Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

But when they're not on glamorous red carpet date nights, the couple still appreciates the little moments in life that they can enjoy together.

"Gwen and I have done so much traveling and touring and work the first half of our lives that now we're like, 'Hey, I'm good to put my sweatpants on at 6 p.m. and watch Ozark eight times,'" he told PEOPLE in December for an exclusive cover story. "That's our life now, and we love it."