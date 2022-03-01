See Bing Crosby’s former California home with JFK-Marilyn Monroe wing – sold for $4M

A mid-century modern home in the gated Thundering Heights neighborhood of Rancho Mirage, California — built by Bing Crosby in 1957 with fantastic views of Coachella Valley — has been sold for $4.15 million, according to The Agency real estate firm.

The 6,700-square-foot home had been listed on and off the market for a decade, according to The Agency. Orange County businessman Robert Teller and his wife Rita sold the home to Garret Gray, the tech entrepreneur who recently sold his company Next Gear to Core Logic.

The estate sits on 1.36 acres and features six bedrooms, a home theater, outdoor kitchen and patio, pool and spa, putting green and an entire two-bedroom casita, known as the JFK wing.

“That’s where it’s said that him and Marilyn had rendezvoused back in the ‘60s,” co-listing agent David Emerson of Compass told The Desert Sun newspaper. “There’s been a long list of dignitaries, politicians and celebrities that I’m told have visited this house.”

Fred Dapp of The Agency represented the buyers. Emerson and Alexandra Trejo of Compass represented the sellers.

“The living space has a seamless indoor/outdoor flow with all of the backside of the home lined with pocket sliders and an extended cover patio,” according to the official listing.