See Beyoncé Bring Out Megan Thee Stallion for ‘Savage Remix’ at Hometown Houston Show

Beyoncé had a surprise in store for the first night of her two-concert stand in her hometown as she brought out fellow Houstonian Megan Thee Stallion for their first-ever performance of “Savage Remix” together.

“Do we have any savage ladies and gentlemen in the house tonight?” Beyoncé asked the crowd at NRG Stadium after her verse, with the audience getting loud as they anticipated the rapper’s arrival. “Please give it up for Houston’s own Megan Thee Stallion.”

Megan then took centerstage for her verse, after which the two artists praised each other. “Don’t she make you proud, Houston? She makes me proud,” Beyoncé said. “I love you Beyoncé,” Megan yelled back.

The Renaissance tour stop marked the first time Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé have performed their Grammy-winning “Savage Remix” together. The 2020 single has long been a staple of Megan’s concerts, but Beyoncé has also performed a truncated version of the track on a nightly basis during the “Opulence” section of her Renaissance World Tour shows.

Megan Thee Stallion’s surprise cameo wasn’t without some controversy as the appearance happened on the same night that the rapper was originally scheduled to headline at New York’s Global Citizen. However, an “unforeseen scheduling conflict” forced Megan to withdraw from the free charity fest; as Page 6 speculated, that “conflict” was an opportunity to link up with Beyoncé in their joint hometown.

