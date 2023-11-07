See All of the Best Red Carpet Photos from the Star-Studded 2023 CFDA Awards

The fashion industry's biggest stars came together to honor the best in the business. Here are all the can't-miss outfit moments

Chase Stokes

Bryan Bedder/WWD via Getty Chase Stokes at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards

Chase Stokes picked a monochromatic light blue suit for the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet. He accessorized with a selection of jewels from David Yurman, including several gorgeous rings.

Jenna Lyons

Bryan Bedder/WWD via Getty Jenna Lyons at 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards

Jenna Lyons left her jeans at home for the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards, opting for a chic black suit instead. To jazz up her look, though, she carried a bright green handbag for the ultimate pop of color.

Serena Williams

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Serena Williams at 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards

Serena Williams, who is the recipient of this year's 2023 CFDA Fashion Icon Award, wowed in a voluminous Thom Browne gown on the red carpet. Her dress included billowing draped sleeves and a dramatic train.

Naomi Watts

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Naomi Watts at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards

It was all about a statement sleeve for Naomi Watts, who wore a bold Carolina Herrera dress for the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet. Her plunging black dress was accented by elbow-length puff sleeves, and she completed her look with black heels.

Rosario Dawson

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Rosario Dawson at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards

Rosario Dawson kept it chic in a bright white Mara Hoffman gown on the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet. Her strapless dress featured an oversize rosette, and the actress carried a brown envelope clutch. She finished her look with dangly earrings and red and black heels.

Molly Ringwald

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Molly Ringwald at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards

Molly Ringwald wore a gorgeous red Zac Posen gown for the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet and ceremony. She matched her lipstick and nail polish to her one-shoulder dress and carried a red and beige purse to finish her look.

Demi Moore

Bryan Bedder/WWD via Getty Demi Moore at 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards

Time to shine! Demi Moore picked a shiny silver Carolina Herrera gown for the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards. The body-hugging dress was covered in sequins, and Moore accessorized her look with simple black heels and a black clutch.

Greta Lee

Bryan Bedder/WWD via Getty Greta Lee at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards

On the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet, Greta Lee wore a sleeveless black gown with a gold hoop collar detail. She kept her look simple and let the gold hoop act as her accessories.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Gwyneth Paltrow at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards

Gwyneth Paltrow, who is on hand at this year's ceremony to accept the Innovation Award on behalf of her company Goop, walked the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet in a sleek all-black ensemble. Her look consisted of a black skirt with a center slit and a black turtleneck top.

Ashley Graham

Bryan Bedder/WWD via Getty Ashley Graham at CFDA Fashion Awards

Ashley Graham chose a black and white gown for the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet. Her long-sleeve dress featured a flowing skirt that she twirled on the carpet while she posed for photos.

Anne Hathaway

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Anne Hathaway at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards

Host for the night Anne Hathaway brought out her best Canadian tuxedo for the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet. She wore a billowing denim skirt by Ralph Lauren with a contrasting denim corset top also by the house.

