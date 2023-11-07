See All of the Best Red Carpet Photos from the Star-Studded 2023 CFDA Awards
The fashion industry's biggest stars came together to honor the best in the business. Here are all the can't-miss outfit moments
Chase Stokes
Chase Stokes picked a monochromatic light blue suit for the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet. He accessorized with a selection of jewels from David Yurman, including several gorgeous rings.
Jenna Lyons
Jenna Lyons left her jeans at home for the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards, opting for a chic black suit instead. To jazz up her look, though, she carried a bright green handbag for the ultimate pop of color.
Serena Williams
Serena Williams, who is the recipient of this year's 2023 CFDA Fashion Icon Award, wowed in a voluminous Thom Browne gown on the red carpet. Her dress included billowing draped sleeves and a dramatic train.
Naomi Watts
It was all about a statement sleeve for Naomi Watts, who wore a bold Carolina Herrera dress for the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet. Her plunging black dress was accented by elbow-length puff sleeves, and she completed her look with black heels.
Rosario Dawson
Rosario Dawson kept it chic in a bright white Mara Hoffman gown on the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet. Her strapless dress featured an oversize rosette, and the actress carried a brown envelope clutch. She finished her look with dangly earrings and red and black heels.
Molly Ringwald
Molly Ringwald wore a gorgeous red Zac Posen gown for the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet and ceremony. She matched her lipstick and nail polish to her one-shoulder dress and carried a red and beige purse to finish her look.
Demi Moore
Time to shine! Demi Moore picked a shiny silver Carolina Herrera gown for the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards. The body-hugging dress was covered in sequins, and Moore accessorized her look with simple black heels and a black clutch.
Greta Lee
On the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet, Greta Lee wore a sleeveless black gown with a gold hoop collar detail. She kept her look simple and let the gold hoop act as her accessories.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow, who is on hand at this year's ceremony to accept the Innovation Award on behalf of her company Goop, walked the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet in a sleek all-black ensemble. Her look consisted of a black skirt with a center slit and a black turtleneck top.
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham chose a black and white gown for the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet. Her long-sleeve dress featured a flowing skirt that she twirled on the carpet while she posed for photos.
Anne Hathaway
Host for the night Anne Hathaway brought out her best Canadian tuxedo for the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet. She wore a billowing denim skirt by Ralph Lauren with a contrasting denim corset top also by the house.
