See the best photos, videos from 2023 Kentucky Derby: Mage’s big win, fashion, celebrities.

The Run for the Roses on the first Saturday in May got off to a seismic shakeup with the 3-1 morning-line favorite for the Kentucky Derby, Forte, being scratched out of the race at 9 a.m.

But by the time the day had ended, Mage out-dueled Two Phil’s down the stretch to win before 150,335 at Churchill Downs. Jockey Javier Castellano won his first Derby in 16 tries.

Some of the best photos and video from the first Saturday in May show the pageantry and spectacle that attracts around 150,000 in attendance annually including celebrities to the renowned Thoroughbred racetrack in Louisville. On display was a Kentucky tradition, accented with the best in fashion whether it was extravagant hats, sparkling shoes or dapper bow ties. It reflected the grand spectacle the Kentucky Derby has become since it began in 1875.

Mage, with Javier Castellano up, crosses the finish to win the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

Mage with Javier Castellano wins the Kentucky Derby (G1 ) at Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky., on May 6, 2023.

Javier Castellano celebrates in the winners circle after winning the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Mage at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

The field makes their way the first time around past the winner’s circle during the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Mage won the Run for the Roses.

The field rounds the first turn during the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Friday, May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (Jack Weaver/Herald-Leader)

Javier Castellano, aboard Mage, celebrates after winning the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (For the Herald Leader / Bryan Woolston)

Javier Castellano celebrates after riding Mage past the finish line to win the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Friday, May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (Jack Weaver/Herald-Leader)

Part-owner and assistant trainer Gustavo Delgado Jr., right, celebrates after Mage wins the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

A crowd of guests moves past the paddock on Derby Day at Churchill Downs on Friday, May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (Jack Weaver/Herald-Leader)

Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany take to the red carpet at Churchill Downs before the start of 149th Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Louisville native Jack Harlow takes to the red carpet at Churchill Downs before the start of 149th Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Patrons gather at Churchill Downs before the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, May 6, 2023.

People walk around Churchill Downs ahead of the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

A man watches a race on the day of the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (For the Herald Leader/Bryan Woolston)

People walk around Churchill Downs ahead of the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Elizabeth Montgomery pops in yellow at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, May 6, 2023. Her ankle leghth dress is from Daphne Taylor, prse from Revolve and the bright pink fascinator from Hat Girls.

Children wait in line for their seats on the day of the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (For the Herald Leader/Bryan Woolston)

Marnie Rossow based her outfit around her pearl shawl for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, May 6, 2023. She made her fascinator from two seperate pieces.