See the Best Photos From the 2022 TIME100 Gala

NEW YORK - JUNE 8: Scenes from the TIME 100 Gala, on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. (Photo by Landon Nordeman for TIME)

Mary J. Blige arrives at the TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, on June 8, 2022. Credit - Landon Nordeman for TIME

The TIME100 Gala brought together some of the most influential people in the world Wednesday to celebrate the annual TIME100 list.

From Emmy-winning actress Zendaya to NBA champion Dwayne Wade to Amazon Labor Union leaders Chris Smalls and Derrick Palmer, attendees gathered at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City for a night of stunning red carpet looks, moving toasts, and exhilarating performances.

“This list, this night is all about honoring superheroes. Superheroes across every field. Artists and athletes. Icons and innovators. Leaders of companies, countries and movements,” TIME CEO and editor in chief Edward Felsenthal told the audience. “People who are blasting through closed doors, and holding them open for others. The TIME100 is a list of individuals. But true influence comes from how we as individuals stir our fellow humans to action. And that is what you, the TIME100, do.”

Ahead of the show, nine-time-Grammy-winning musician Mary J. Blige arrived for her performance looking fabulous in a flowing turquoise heart dress. Meanwhile, Bill Gates, Succession star Jeremy Strong, and Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel chatted it up inside the event, and Brazilian activist Sônia Guajajara showed off a scarf displaying the words “Brazil Indigenous Land.”

TIME is teaming up with ABC to bring viewers inside the exclusive TIME100 Gala for the first time with a special television event. TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People airs Sunday, June 12 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC, featuring host Simu Liu, director Quinta Brunson, Ukrainian journalist Sevgil Musaieva, and more.

Brazilian activist Sônia Guajajara at the TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, on June 8, 2022. Landon Nordeman for TIME

Guests at the TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, on June 8, 2022. Landon Nordeman for TIME

Bill Gates, Jeremy Strong, and Stéphane Bancel at the TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, on June 8, 2022. Landon Nordeman for TIME

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer at the TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, on June 8, 2022. Landon Nordeman for TIME

Tyra Banks, Aurora James, and Amanda Seyfried speak with TIME 100 guests at the TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, on June 8, 2022. Landon Nordeman for TIME

Eileen Gu at the TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, on June 8, 2022. Landon Nordeman for TIME

Hwang Dong-hyuk at the TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, on June 8, 2022. Landon Nordeman for TIME

Jon Batiste and Colson Whitehead take a selfie at the TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, on June 8, 2022. Landon Nordeman for TIME

Aurora James at the TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, on June 8, 2022. Landon Nordeman for TIME