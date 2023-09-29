See the Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards

Catch all the must-see fashion moments as country music's stars pull out all the style stops for the award show

Country's hottest stars came out for the People's Choice Country Awards on Thursday night at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

For the inaugural ceremony, the celebs didn't hold back with their fashion choices, bringing just enough glitz and glam befitting of a country music award show.

Ahead, see what the best dressed stars of the night wore.

The inaugural award show — hosted by Little Big Town — is airing live Thursday, Sept. 28 on NBC and Peacock and 8 p.m. ET.

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini pulled out all the stops with her look, opting for a backless LBD. Her custom minidress from Coach was covered in black sequins and featured long sleeves and a turtleneck. She wore it with black heels.

Hannah Brown

Bachelorette star Hannah Brown wore a glittering Pamella Roland gown for the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards. She picked a brown sequin asymmetrical gown with a high slit and keyhole bodice by the designer and wore a pair a pair of strappy heels to match.

Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton was all business on the red carpet at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards. The singer chose a multicolored plaid suit with a snug jacket and miniskirt, pairing the look with jewel-toned heels.

Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce brought out all her fringe for the red carpet. At the award show, she wore a monochromatic green fringe gown with a fitted bodice and metallic heels.

Lauren Alaina

Lauren Alaina also brought out all her fringe, though she opted for a warmer color palette. The musician picked a vibrant red-orange fringe gown with a fitted bodice and keyhole cutout, pairing the look with a small gold clutch.

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari kept it chic and simple in her all-white look for the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards. She wore a strapless white dress with a dramatic slit — and a pocket! She accessorized with some bling and carried a bright white bag.

Jimi Westbrook and Karen Fairchild

Little Big Town's Jimi Westbrook and Karen Fairchild both opted for bold patterns on the People's Choice Country Awards red carpet. Westbrook went with a black and silver motif on his suit jacket, while Fairchild opted for a black and gold motif on her gown, completing their matching coupled-up look.

Ashley Cooke

Like Cavallari, Ashley Cooke also went for an all-white vibe. She wore a white power suit with a white bra top underneath and a delicate body chain.

Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker put her baby bump on full display in her little black dress. She wore a formfitting dress with a dazzling neckline and completed the look with matching heels.

Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson stepped out for the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards in her signature flares. She wore a matching set of disco-style pieces, with bell-bottoms, a tied-up top and cowboy hat, all in dazzling silver.

