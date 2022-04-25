See the Best Celebrity Beauty Looks From Coachella 2022 Weekend 2
During the second weekend of Coachella, the beauty bar continued to rise. The festival saw unlimited self-expression on the first weekend: body glitter, face jewels, and lots of neon eyeliner. There was a tug-o-war between Euphoria-inspired makeup and boho-chic. The toss-up between the two aesthetics was distinct among the attendees.
The second weekend, there wasn't a face jewel in sight. Attendees like Princess Nokia and Peggy Gou opted for more of a "skin-first" appeal, as we've seen lately on the beauty grid. While we can't say for sure, we surmise it may be the mark of a vibe shift between the insta-crazy first weekend of Coachella and the festival's second, more relaxed weekend.
Take a look at some of our favorite beauty looks from Coachella 2022 Weekend 2 below. While you're here, if you missed it, see some of the best beauty looks from weekend one.
Lizzo
Princess Nokia
Ari Lennox
Peggy Gou
Anitta
City Girls
