See Which Bachelor Nation Favorites Pop Up During New Leading Man Zach Shallcross' Journey

Bachelor in Paradise may be over — but it won't be long before Zach Shallcross begins his journey for love on The Bachelor.

At the end of Tuesday's season 8 finale, ABC premiered the first trailer for Shallcross' upcoming season.

"Get ready for what promises to be a wild journey filled with love, heartbreak and many, many tears," host Jesse Palmer said before introducing the teaser.

The clip opens with Shallcross, 26, lifting weights and shirtless in the shower, where he gets some help cleaning off from former Bachelor Sean Lowe.

"Got some friction with the stubble there," Lowe, 39, remarks as he scrubs Shallcross.

Shallcross proceeds to welcome the women and kiss his various suitors in different spots around the world.

"These women are amazing," Shallcross says in the teaser.

THE BACHELORETTE - 1910B Gabby and Rachel are each down to one man looking for lifelong love, but that doesnt mean its smooth sailing to an engagement for these Bachelorettes. Both women will join Jesse Palmer as they watch the shocking conclusions to their journeys play out live in-studio and for all of America to see. Plus, the new Bachelor makes his debut and a never-before-seen interactive viewing experience rounds out this epic three-hour event on part two of the LIVE season finale of The Bachelorette, TUESDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images) ZACH SHALLCROSS
Craig Sjodin/ABC Zach Shallcross

The Californian, who appeared on Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's season of The Bachelorette, also shares what he wants in a potential wife.

"What I'm looking for is my best friend, that person I want to spend the rest of my life with," Shallcross says. "I want my forever person. I want my partner. That's why I'm here."

Of course, no season of The Bachelor would be complete without tears, as the trailer for the new season promises in spades.

Shallcross' suitors seem to get particularly upset when franchise alum Tahzjuan Hawkins shows up to try to woo the tech executive.

"Tahzjuan is here to steal my man," one of the women says.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Bachelor in Paradise's Victoria Fuller confirms in the teaser that Hawkins, 30, "really is into him."

"I feel like a failure," Shallcross says. "I feel like I let myself down and I feel like I let the women down."

THE BACHELORETTE - 1910B Gabby and Rachel are each down to one man looking for lifelong love, but that doesnt mean its smooth sailing to an engagement for these Bachelorettes. Both women will join Jesse Palmer as they watch the shocking conclusions to their journeys play out live in-studio and for all of America to see. Plus, the new Bachelor makes his debut and a never-before-seen interactive viewing experience rounds out this epic three-hour event on part two of the LIVE season finale of The Bachelorette, TUESDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images) ZACH SHALLCROSS
Craig Sjodin/ABC Zach Shallcross

Shallcross previously told PEOPLE he doesn't plan to allow for much drama on his season.

"I know it's kind of inevitable when you're in a house with 30 others and there's going to be arguments or conversations that don't go that well, but I'm not a fan of the drama," he said. "If there's a lot of drama going on in the house, what it tells me is that they're not really serious and why they're there is probably more for finding internet fame or whatever it is. So I'll probably be pretty quick to cut that out."

Shallcross also felt hopeful about finding his soulmate on The Bachelor.

"I'm more than excited for this," he said. "And I'm very optimistic that I'm going to find my person."

Season 27 of The Bachelor premieres on Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

