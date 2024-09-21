‘Need to see’: Arteta drops huge injury update on Odegaard ahead of Man City clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided a fresh update on the club captain ahead of the Premier League clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The 25-year-old picked up an ankle strain on international duty with Norway last week and he has since missed the games against Tottenham Hotspur and Atalanta on the road.

Prior to the Bergamo trip, Arteta said that Odegaard suffered some damage in one of his ankle ligaments and the playmaker could be on the sidelines for some period of time.

When asked for a fresh update today, the Spanish tactician said that the club need to assess the nature of the damage before providing a proper timeframe for his comeback.

He told Arsenal.com: “We need to see the development in the next week or so, how the ankle reacts first of all and then the staff will give me an update on the timeframe and how long he’ll be out for.”

Odegaard’s absence is a huge blow for the north London giants. The Norwegian has been an ever-present figure from the number 10 role for Arsenal.

He created 103 chances in the Premier League last season. 17 of those were big chances. He has had a mixed start this term, but his quality can’t be doubted.

With him on the sidelines, the onus will be on Bukayo Saka to make things happen in the final third. He could be key to securing a surprise win at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal have not won at City’s home ground since early 2015. They can make a huge statement in the title race by beating Pep Guardiola’s side away from home.

Stats from Sofascore.com