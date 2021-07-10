See the new art installations adorning the KC Streetcar stations

Riders of the KC Streetcar are being treated to a drive-by art gallery of sorts. Streetcar stations along the streetcar route are now works of art thanks to the Art in the Loop Project.

It’s the eighth year for the project that features the works of local artists in various locations in downtown Kansas City. For the past six years the art installations have been worked into the shelters at the streetcar stops. One of the streetcars is the canvas for one of this year’s works.

Each year, artists are asked to submit their works based on a theme. This year’s theme is “Resilient”.

Travelers along the streetcar route can see the works of eleven artists which will remain on display through October.

Watch the video above for a tour of the artwork.