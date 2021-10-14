You need to see Ariana Grande’s white graphic eyeliner

Photo credit: Steve Granitz - Getty Images

I love a good eyeliner moment. In fact, winged eyeliner is one of my favourite things to do with my makeup.

So, when I saw Ariana’s graphic eyeliner moment, I immediately stopped scrolling. Her eyeliner runs along her lash line, stretches out into her signature wing but then, it goes UP and along her eye crease. Truly a work of art.

Even better, Ariana’s go-to makeup artist Ash K Holm didn’t opt for standard jet black.

Instead, she used eyeliner that’s so white, the colour almost resembles Tipp-Ex (note: it most definitely is not Tipp-Ex. Please do not use Tipp-Ex as eyeliner).

Seeing a white eyeliner moment is so refreshing and shows you don’t need to always opt for standard black or a dark colour for a winged-out look.

Ari’s artistic look was for another episode of The Voice in the U.S., where she’s experiencing her first season as a judge.

For her hair, her hairstylist Josh Liu gave her an adorable half-up moment with two strands of hair framing her face – you know, that classic secondary hairstyle that everybody from Kourtney Kardashian to Christina Aguilera is doing at the moment?

We were ahead of our time, guys.

Follow Hanna on Instagram.

You Might Also Like