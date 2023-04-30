See animated timeline of the Sacramento Kings-Golden State Warriors series so far

Editor's note: Viewing this story in our app? Click here for a better experience on our website.

In a showdown for the throne of Northern California, the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors have been locked in battle. The Warriors’ dynamic Splash Brothers Steph Curry and Klay Thompson wreaked havoc on the Kings for three straight games before the Kings came back to win Game 6 in San Francisco. Despite being the historic underdogs, the Kings hope to put up a rally, led by their superstars De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk.

Here’s the series so far:

Game 1 | Kings 126 - Warriors 123

Game 2 | Kings 114 - Warriors 106

Game 3 | Kings 97 - Warriors 114

Game 4 | Kings 125 - Warriors 126

Game 5 | Kings 116 - Warriors 123

Game 6 | Kings 118 - Warriors 99

Acknowledgments

Lead animation by Sohail Al-Jamea, Rachel Handley, and Neil Nakahodo

Character designs by Rachel Handley and Neil Nakahodo

3D modeling and animation by Sohail Al-Jamea

Design and development by Gabriela Hanna, Gabby McCall and Susan Merriam