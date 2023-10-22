How to see the animals that starred in Planet Earth III, episode one

A flamingo chick struggles to get back to the safety of its nest mound - BBC Studios

Putting a Cape fur seal in the ring with a great white shark is on a par with pitting Fort William FC against Manchester City. But in a remarkable sequence captured by the BBC’s Natural History Unit, a legion of determined pinnipeds fights off one of the ocean’s greatest predators, forcing it to make a swift exit into the shadows.

“It’s rather heartening,” says Sir David Attenborough, discussing the fist-pumping sequence from the opening episode of Planet Earth III. “The seals are the poor guys in the face of this finned death. But in some extraordinary way, they form a team and chase the shark out of their territory. It’s very heartening and very engaging to see, but it’s also new knowledge.”

Shot off the coast of the Robberg Peninsula in South Africa’s Plattenberg Bay, it was another world first for the wildlife series, which first aired 20 years ago.

A southern right whale and her calf on Argentina’s Peninsula Valdes - BBC Studios

“The sharks’ increased presence on this stretch of coast is still poorly understood, as is their behaviour generally,” says episode producer and director Nick Easton. “The crew had to become experts in order to capture the most complete telling of this scene ever told. This took a nail-biting four years.”

During the Southern Hemisphere’s summer season, a boat cruise is the best way to witness the 6,000-strong colony of fur seals swimming and sunbathing on the rocks and it’s also possible to swim in the bay – although currents can be strong. Mahlatini Luxury Travel offers a 13-night Cape Coast and Safari Holiday from £4,950 per person.

The drama is likely to be replayed multiple times, but perhaps the sequence set to have us all reaching for our passports is the tender exchange between a whale and her calf along Argentina’s Peninsula Valdes.

Once hunted to near extinction, southern right whales have made a triumphant recovery since commercial whaling was banned 40 years ago. As a result, more and more can be seen cruising along the Patagonian coastline of Chubut between August and October, including mothers and young calves seeking shelter in shallow waters only metres from the shore.

Story continues

To get an intimate whale’s-eye view, the team went to extraordinary lengths – even attaching a motion tag camera to a whale for an ‘on board’ view.

“It’s all well and good capturing images from on board a whale, but it’s only good if you can see it,” says Easton, who adds that it took months to develop a system to detach the equipment. “There’s a human guinea pig somewhere in Bristol who was swimming up and down a pool with that camera.”

Another hurdle was getting the world’s first camera-wielding whale to shoot the right footage.

“The whale kept coming back around the boat and we couldn’t get a shot without the crew, so that was a real challenge,” says Easton.

But close encounters of this kind are common along Peninsula Valdes, one of the few places in the world where it’s possible to see whales so easily from the shore – especially from beaches in Puerto Madryn and Playa Doradillo. Boat trips also operate from Puerto Piramedes. Swoop Patagonia offers a five-day self-drive trip from $1,736/£1,429.60pp, including B&B accommodation and car hire. Flights extra.