See Americans honor Juneteenth and promote social justice across the nation

A water slide in Florida, a fashion show in North Carolina, balloon animals in Arizona and parades across the country — these are just some of the Juneteenth celebration scenes documented by USA TODAY Network journalists as many Americans on Sunday gathered to observe Black freedom.

Juneteenth commemorates the official end of slavery in the U.S., when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned of their freedoms on June 19, 1865, over two years after U.S. President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. The inaugural commemoration of it was in 1866, and it was officially recognized as a federal holiday in 2021.

Also known as Juneteenth National Independence Day, the holiday speaks to the broad hope, yet frustration of the historic, structural and modern-day injustices towards Black people Richard Cooper, co-coordinator of African American Studies at Widener University, told The Tennessean.

Watermelon for sale? Juneteenth ice cream? Some Black leaders warn there is a wrong way to celebrate.

Opal Lee helped make Juneteenth a national holiday. At 95, she's still got work to do.

If you’ve been on any social media over the past few years, you’ve likely seen viral hashtags such as #BlackJoy, #BlackGirlMagic and so on.

Couple Terrence John Teat and Kimberly Cawanna Shannon of Jackson, Miss. as well as Christopher Romal Walton and Darcia Machele Jackson of Vicksburg, Miss. get married as part of a mass wedding during Juneteenth celebrations at New Horizon Church in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, June 18, 2022.Juneteenth 205
Tre Fairbanks dances with Zuri, 4, during Juneteenth on East in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on June, 18, 2022.
Simone Peterson with Manatee Community Foundation, saying &quot;This is another layer of black American history (Juneteenth) that many black Americans are not aware of. Events like these bring the community together to learn about our heritage,&quot; during the Juneteenth Community Festival in Bradenton, FLorida, on June 18, 2022.
In 2015, Kleaver Cruz began #BlackJoy and later the Black Joy Project after making a commitment to ”not watch anymore videos of Black death and continue refusing to repost them anywhere on the internet.” Cruz posted a photo of his mom smiling, asking others to join the movement and post their own #BlackJoy moments.

“I decided that my social media timelines needed some smiles amidst the sharing of important information, thoughts, art, photos and videos that can be upsetting and at its worst depressing and traumatizing,” Cruz’s website states.

Joy is crucial for the wellbeing of human beings and a community, according to Bettina Love, author, activist and scholar.

"Joy is crucial for social change; Joy is crucial for teaching. Finding joy in the midst of pain and trauma is the fight to be fully human. A revolutionary spirit that embraces joy, self-care, and love is moving towards wholeness. Acknowledging joy is to make yourself aware of your humanity, creativity, self-determination, power, and ability to love abundantly."

More young people have become involved in planning Juneteenth events, said Torrina Harris, program director for the Nia Cultural Center in Galveston, the holiday's birthplace.

Juneteenth provides an opportunity to reflect on “the different practices or norms that are contradicting the values of freedom” and consider how to challenge those things, Harris said.

Some of the largest celebrations in the U.S. not only touch on the history of slavery in America, but celebrate Black culture, businesses and food.

Thomas “Chik’N Wing” makes balloon animals for children during the Valley of the Sun Juneteenth celebration at Eastlake Park in Phoenix, Arizona, on June 18, 2022.
Kamren Lott, 11, of Springfield helps carrie the banner for the Juneteenth parade for the third year in a row as the parade makes its way down Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. during the Juneteenth Unity Parade and Celebration Saturday June 18, 2022.
A participant in the Mayor Turner's 9th Annual Juneteenth Parade is shown Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Houston. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Angel McCambry, left, and Na'ilah Bakare pose for a photo during the &quot;Downtown at Sundown&quot; event hosted by the Johnson County Iowa Juneteenth Commemoration on June 17, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Maison James, 4, holds a Pan-African flag to celebrate during a Juneteenth commemoration on June 18, 2022, at Leimert Park in Los Angeles.
Darren McCormick, an Alpha Phi Alpha Pittsburgh Chapter member, teaches a handshake to Brian Cook Jr., during the Juneteenth Voting Rights Parade lineup on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. On Saturday, community groups and leaders marched in the Juneteenth Voting Rights Parade from Freedom Corner to Point State Park.
Children, parents, and other attendees take part of the Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom, festivities under the pavilion at the 10th Street Community Center on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Stuart, Florida.
Keosha Newton and Lauren Delworth pose at Juneteenth Celebration in Sarasota, Florida, on June 18, 2022, in the heart of Sarasota's historically Black neighborhood of Newtown. The event that drew about a 1,000 people, making it the largest crowd in the festival's recent history.
Karimah Sloan and Queen Kay'ce, 6, pose during a Juneteenth Celebration in Sarasota, Florida, on June 18, 2022, in the heart of Sarasota's historically Black neighborhood of Newtown.
Kanaya Norris takes part in a fashion show and dance with Angel's Elite Model Troupe of Anderson during a Juneteenth event at the Civic Center in Anderson, North Carolina, on June 18, 2022.
Children slip down a water slide at a Juneteenth celebration at Cauley Lott Park in Mount Dora, Florida, on June 18, 2022.
Camille Fine is a trending visual producer on USA TODAY's NOW team. She loves to make pizza, photograph friends and spoil her loving cat Pearl.

Contributing: Chelsey Cox and Saleen Martin, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Juneteenth: Celebrations commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S.

