See Alfred Hitchcock’s former classy, secluded sanctuary. CA home just sold for $8.8M

Known for decades as Alfred Hitchcock’s secluded sanctuary, a 7,258 square foot Los Angeles home has sold for $8.8 million, according to Compass real estate firm.

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom estate hugs the 15th fairway of the prestigious Bel-Air Country Club golf course. Built on .64 acres the home was designed by Carlton Burgess in 1942, the famous Hollywood director bought the home shortly afterwards.

The filmmaker (“Psycho”) lived on the property at 10957 Bellagio Road until his death in 1980 at age 80.

The house was purchased by Dutch actor and media mogul Reinout Oerlemans, according to the Robb Report.

The entry flows into an expansive living room with vaulted ceiling, a sizable fireplace and intricate ceiling details. The chef’s kitchen with an island is detailed in hand-painted tiles and bright blue Brazilian granite.

The home has a cooled wine storage area and a hidden upstairs office/guest room. The property features two bedroom suites. One is highlighted by a full white marble bath.

The outdoor garden areas are elegant with a dining pavilion that seats large parties of guests. The pool is surrounded by mature landscaping.

The property is accessed through a gated entry and up a double motor court, where there’s covered parking for three cars and separate storage buildings.

“A rare and remarkable offering,” according to the listing.

Ginger Glass of Compass is the listing agent.