A burst fire hydrant turned the streets of San Francisco, California, into a “blockbuster movie scene,” as a bystander put it.

The video, posted to Twitter on December 1, 2021, shows the firefighters working to seal off the hydrant in a spray of water, awash in red and pink from their vehicles’ lights.

“Still in awe, well done,” Nebojsa Radovic, who recorded the video, tweeted.