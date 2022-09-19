See ‘9-1-1’ Star Angela Bassett’s Strapless Formfitting Dress That Caused a Commotion

9-1-1 star Angela Bassett may have not been nominated for a Primetime Emmy this year, but her ensemble at the 2022 awards ceremony sure had everyone talking.

One week before her Fox show returned for season 6, the Black Panther actress presented an award at Hollywood's major TV event. Angela stunned viewers when she stepped out in a radiant yellow gown.

The dress featured a sequined bodice with a sweetheart neckline. The standout detail was a strap that came from a satin skirt and went across her left shoulder. Wanting to match the bright color scheme, Angela chose to pair the outfit with a pair of yellow peep-toe heels.

What's more, she accented the floor-length dress with an assortment of jewelry, including a diamond bracelet, a dangling pair of earrings and a gold clutch. Her dark hair was parted down the middle and styled into beach waves. As for the makeup, Angela wore bold copper-colored eyeshadow and a coral pink lip.

Unsurprisingly, 9-1-1 fans wasted no time letting Angela know how beautiful she looked on the 2022 Emmys red carpet. Without hesitation, many viewers took to social media to share their thoughts.

"My god she never ages and never fails to knock it out of the park 👑," one fan wrote on Twitter about her couture moment. "Her default life setting is 'gorgeous,'" another follower voiced as well. "Angela Bassett killing this yellow dress. Come on, now!" one more exclaimed. "❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🍾🥂@angelabasset," a different person said.

While it's lovely to see Angela all dolled up, it's unlikely we'll see her looking like this when 9-1-1 returns Monday night. Based on a trailer for the hit Fox drama, folks will be kept in suspense about several storylines. Among them is Angela's character Athena's new marriage to Bobby (Peter Krause).

Until we see how their love story unfolds, we'll just continue to stare in awe at this dress.

