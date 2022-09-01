What to see at the 66th BFI London Film Festival - our pick of the newly announced programme

Charlotte O'Sullivan
·9 min read
(Courtesy of Prime Video)
(Courtesy of Prime Video)

Today the full programme for the 6th BFI London Film Festival is announced. There will be many more gems to discover when the festival opens, but we’ve trawled the list to come up with a starting 15 for you to snag tickets for the moment booking opens (find the details below). The only ‘biggies’ not coming to London in October are Andrew Dominik’s Blonde, about Marilyn Monroe, Todd Field’s Tar and Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All. Otherwise the capital’s film fans are sorted. Hot tickets, watched with carefree crowds. Who could ask for anything more?

Matilda

(DAN SMITH/NETFLIX)
(DAN SMITH/NETFLIX)

Receiving its world premiere at the LFF, Matthew Warchus’ live-action adaptation of his own award-winning, Royal Shakespeare Company musical looks yummier than a triple chocolate cake. Alisha Weir plays Roald Dahl’s pint-sized schoolgirl and to judge by the trailer, the Dublin newcomer is more than fit to stand up to Emma Thompson, (whose Miss Trunchbull makes Full Metal Jacket’s Sergeant Hartman look like a dazed kitten) while Lashana Lynch looks an excellent Miss Honey. Warning: close-ups of the unfortunate Bruce Bogtrotter (Charlie Hodson-Prior) may seriously damage your fondness for chocolate cakes.

White Noise

(WILSON WEBB / NETFLIX Â©2022)
(WILSON WEBB / NETFLIX Â©2022)

Expectations, concerning Noah Baumbach’s take on Don DeLillo’s ‘unfilmable’ novel, were already high. Now that it’s screened at the Venice and New York Film Festival, the buzz is through the roof. Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig are Jack and Babette Gladny, intelligent, vaguely death-obsessed neurotics sent doolally by an “airborne toxic event” that ushers in a scary new normal. Though the book was written in 1985, the plot seems ripped from recent headlines. We’re laughing/sobbing already.

She Said

(film handout)
(film handout)

Without the New York Times journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, Harvey Weinstein might still be a free man. This is the story of how the dynamic duo got their guy and word has it that Carey Mulligan (as Twohey) and Zoe Kazan (as Kantor) nail their parts. By the way, the wonderful Sam Morton, a real-world victim of Weinstein’s misogyny, has been cast as Weinstein’s London-based assistant Zelda Perkins and, in the trailer. Expect the film to hammer home the message that the system which allowed Weinstein to thrive is still in horribly good shape.

The Whale

(film handout)
(film handout)

Those who’ve seen Darren Aronofsky’s adaptation of the Samuel D Hunter play say it’s deliberately claustrophobic, morbidly funny and all but guaranteed to earn Brendan Fraser a best actor nomination at next year’s Oscars. 600-pound Charlie (Fraser, plus prosthetics and a smidge of CGI) is a gay, binge-eating recluse, seeking forgiveness from his estranged daughter, Ellie (Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink). One-time heart-throb Fraser is having a “Brenaissance”. Until recently, he was viewed by Hollywood’s elite as a mess. From hero to zero to...winner? Stranger Things have happened.

Till

(Lynsey Weatherspoon / Orion Pict)
(Lynsey Weatherspoon / Orion Pict)

In 1955, 14-year-old Emmett Till was lynched while visiting relatives in Mississippi. Director Chinonye Chukwu, was told she could approach Till’s story from any direction and she decided to focus on Emmett’s mother Mamie (Danielle Deadwyler). Deadwyler was mesmerising as androgynous, semi-feral gunslinger, Cuffee, in The Harder They Fall. Like Alfre Woodard, (who gave such a ferociously subtle performance in Chukwu’s 2019 death row drama, Clemency), Deadwyler has no time for comfort zones. An Oscar for her (along with a Best Supporting Actress nod for Whoopi Goldberg, as Till’s grandmother, Alma) could well be on the cards.

The Son

(film handout)
(film handout)

Florian Zeller is the kind of jammy sod who’s good at everything. The French playwright/theatre director/screenwriter/film director’s movie debut The Father, won Anthony Hopkins an Oscar and was one of the cultural highlights of 2020. Which makes it all the more exciting that Zeller is now transferring The Son, the second play from his family-centric trilogy, to the screen. New father, Peter (Hugh Jackman), is dismayed when his ex-wife, Kate (Laura Dern), shows up with their wretchedly angry teenage son Nicholas (Zen McGrath). Can the adults in Nicholas’s life find a way to work as a team? On stage, the part of Peter’s girlfriend felt underwritten. Fingers crossed that the brilliant Vanessa Kirby has enough to do. Hopkins, by the way, has a juicy cameo. Might he be The Grandpa?

My Policeman

(Parisa Taghizadeh/Prime Video)
(Parisa Taghizadeh/Prime Video)

Harry Styles’ film career is on fire. As well as playing the lead in much-discussed American thriller Don’t Worry Darling, he’s the titular cop in a British, 1950s-set romantic drama that’s being compared to Call Me By Your Name. Styles’ character, Tom, marries a woman even though he’s in love with a man (Tom is gay, or at the very least bi-sexual). Styles’ comments on “gay sex” have thrown the tabloids into a flutter and caused some commentators to accuse Styles of queer baiting. Needless to say, Styles’ co-stars, Emma Corrin and David Dawson, are getting a fraction of the attention, but in the trailer Dawson (imagine a cross between James Mason and a feckless vampire) is properly intense.

The Banshees of Inisherin

(20th Century Studios)
(20th Century Studios)

The In Bruges gang is back together. Martin McDonagh’s first since Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri takes place on an island off the west coast of Ireland and tracks the unravelling of a bromance between pony-loving Padraic (Colin Farrell) and musician Colm (Brendan Gleeson). Colm growls that Padraic is too dull to be his pal. “But he’s always been dull,” points out Colm’s fair-minded sister, Siobhan (Kerry Condon). There are also roles for mercurial Barry Keoghan and Pat Shortt (the latter, in case you haven’t seen 2007 gem, Garage, is a comic genius with the darkest of depths). On Twitter, it’s been suggested McDonagh is pandering to the American market ie fans of tall tales in which Celts Say The Darndest Things. It seems more likely that the trailer is soft-pedalling the film’s harsh truths. Let the keening begin.

Empire of Light

(film handout)
(film handout)

Sam Mendes directs Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Colin Firth and Toby Jones. We know very little about the project, except that it takes place in a seaside town in Kent, in the early 80s; that it’s some kind of love letter to cinema (certain shots call to mind Cinema Paradiso and The Purple Rose of Cairo) and that Colman and Ward’s characters look very cute when holding hands. Love is in the salty air and, as lit by Roger Deakins, dusty old England looks glorious.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

(PA)
(PA)

Our prayers have been answered: Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig aren’t done with detective Benoit Blanc. Apparently, in the Knives Out sequel, we’ll get up close and personal with the Southern sleuth (Craig), and, who knows, maybe a few questions re his outrageous accent will even get answered. This time Blanc is invited by tech billionaire Miles Bron (Ed Norton) to a Greek isle where a bunch of Bron’s staff and frenemies are gathering (the to-die-for cast includes Kathryn Hahn, Ethan Hawke, Janelle Monae and Leslie Odom Jr). The new film has a lot to live up to and critics will stick the knife in if the result feels formulaic. No pressure, Rian!

Allelujah

(Rob Youngson)
(Rob Youngson)

Richard Eyre’s take on the 2018 Alan Bennett play reunites the Iris and Notes on a Scandal director with Judi Dench. The actual star of the show, though, is Jennifer Saunders as Sister Gilpin, the ruthlessly efficient lynchpin of a geriatric ward in a Yorkshire hospital. In order to save the ward, the hospital chiefs decide to bring in the media. But they haven’t reckoned on implacable government “consultant”, Colin (Russell Tovey). Meanwhile, immigrant doctor Valentine (Coventry’s Bally Gill) is at risk of deportation. The current fuel crisis seems likely to make scenes from this movie beyond poignant. Bennett thought things were bad in 2018. Look at them now.

Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)

(film handout)
(film handout)

So it’s a 3 hours long, Spanish-language comedy from awards-guzzling Mexican director Alejandro G. Inarittu. It doesn’t have big names, but it’s bound to have big ideas. 61 year-old Daniel Gimenez Cacho, the beaky, wild-eyed star of Lucrecia Martel’s Zama, plays LA-based Mexican film-maker, Silverio, who’s living the dream till he’s forced to go “home”. Inarittu himself hasn’t shot a film in Mexico City since 2000; Bardo’s pretty close to his heart. This is also the first time he’s worked with cinematographer Darius Khondji, who may not be Emmanuel Lubezki, but did light Delicatessen, Se7en, Amour, Okja and Uncut Gems. So, you know, he’ll do.

The Eternal Daughter

(Sandro Kopp)
(Sandro Kopp)

Joanna Hogg’s latest (a ghost story) is under 90 minues, but trust her to pack it to the gills with tenderness and trauma. A middle-aged artist (Tilda Swinton) accompanies her mother (Zinnia Davies-Cooke) to their former home, a once-imposing pile that’s now a bleak hotel, where things go bump in the night (and possibly in the daytime, too). American company A24 are distributing. They handled The Witch, Hereditary, Lady Bird and Everything Everywhere All at Once, (all indie classics that feature red-raw mother-daughter relationships). Hogg’s baby is in good hands.

If The Streets Were On Fire

This hard-hitting and well-paced documentary about young Londoners looks set to change the narrative re knife crime. Director Alice Russell knows she’s onto a winner with pithy community elder Mac, who started the movement known as BikeStormz (“Knives Down, Bikes Up”). He puts it thus: “In life you have to put kids on a track. If you don’t put them on a track, they’re walking on the gravel. And you can’t complain when gravel gets kicked up in your face.” Of the kids, Miles is a standout.

Name Me Lawand

(film handout)
(film handout)

This Derby-based documentary is Edward Lovelace’s follow up to The Possibilities Are Endless, his impressionistic and deeply moving look at how Edwyn Collins’ life was changed by a stroke. Once again, Lovelace finds a novel perspective on a challenging situation, using the experiences of deaf young Kurd Lawand Hamadamin, to confound and amaze.

Booking for the 66th BFI London Film Festival opens on September 7 to members and to the public on September 13. The festival runs October 5-16; bfi.org.uk

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Canada's Maddie Szeryk has career-best performance at CP Women's Open

    OTTAWA — Canada's Maddie Szeryk has proven to herself that she can compete on the LPGA Tour. Szeryk, from London, Ont., had her best-ever performance on the world's top women's golf circuit this past week, finishing in a tie for 26th at the CP Women's Open. She closed out the national championship with an even-par 71 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club on Sunday to finish at 9 under overall. "It's really special. I definitely got a little choked up on No. 18, just the crowd and everyone coming out and

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Peters, Schaffer-Baker and Henry named CFL top performers for Week 12

    Toronto defensive back Jamal Peters, Saskatchewan receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker and Calgary receiver Malik Henry have been named the CFL’s top performers for Week 12. Peters recorded a career-high three interceptions, including his first career interception returned for a touchdown, as the Argonauts defeated visiting Hamilton 37-20 on Friday. He accumulated 84 return yards after his picks, highlighted by a 67-yard touchdown return in the fourth quarter that put the Argonauts up 34-19. Peters adde

  • End of an era: Dawson College basketball coach Joel Tyrrell retires after 49 years

    After nearly half a century spent mentoring players, basketball coach Joel Tyrrell announced his retirement from the athletic department at Dawson College. Tyrrell started as a social sciences student in 1973, and stayed at the CEGEP until his last day on Aug. 19. "I had the opportunity to work with some amazing coaches at this college, who inspired me to pursue the career," Tyrrell said on the school's court on Saturday. "I felt it was time to step aside and give somebody else the opportunity."

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio