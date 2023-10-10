You need to see these 5 black handbags that are on sale for less than $150 at Coach Outlet

Listen, I’m a strong believer that you can never really have enough black handbags. They’re super versatile in that you can wear them with any outfit in any season. But they’re also usually pretty durable since they’re less prone to stains than say a white or a lighter-colored bag.

Right now, the Coach Outlet is having a major “Clearance Clearout” sale and there are tons of black handbags on sale. So, you know what I’m thinking? It’s time to refresh your closet with a new bag. Take a look below at five black handbags that are a great investment at a great price. In fact, they’re all on sale for less than $150 right now.

OK, this one technically isn’t black or a handbag, but it has black on it and it’s such a good deal I couldn’t resist not telling you about it. I mean, come on, it’s on sale for less than $25! This slim card case is perfect for slipping into mini and small handbags. Use it to stash your ID, credit cards, a small picture of your dog — you name it.

Credit: Coach Outlet

Behold, the perfect crossbody bag! This saddle bag has pockets inside, a pocket on the outside and a snap closure. What makes it really special is the leather, though. The black pebbled leather is decorated with a slightly contrasting snake-embossed leather on the front flap.

Credit: Coach Outlet

You can never go wrong investing in a tote bag. This one is perfect for work, travel and everything in between. It has a zipper closure to keep your things inside and comes in black with gold hardware or black with silver hardware, amongst a range of other colors.

Credit: Coach Outlet

This black handbag comes in the popular baguette shape (the one Fendi made famous) and it features a stylish yet removable chain shoulder strap and a longer crossbody strap if that’s more your jam. Also, just sharing that the pebbled leather bag comes in more colors than black.

Credit: Coach Outlet

This crossbody has some structure to it that makes it feel super sophisticated. Combined with its smooth calf leather and inside pockets, you’ll be bragging and showing this one off to your friends for sure.

The post You need to see these 5 black handbags that are on sale for less than $150 at Coach Outlet appeared first on In The Know.

