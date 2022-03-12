See 4,000-acre Shasta County ranch that Levi Strauss descendant is selling for $25M

Former Levi Strauss & Co. CEO Bob Haas has put his 4,000 acre ranch near Mount Shasta on the market for $25 million, according to the brokerage Hall and Hall.

Willow Creek Ranch contains a 4,300-square-foot, three-bedroom main residence, two guesthouses, two staff houses and a lookout tower. The peak of Mount Shasta is visible from the property.

“Visiting Willow Creek Ranch is like walking into a postcard,” Bill McDavid, the listing agent with Hall and Hall, said in a statement. “Whatever wealth we may accumulate in our lives is meaningless unless we can find joy in the time we can spend with our family and friends. This ranch has served the current owners well as a venue for this joy. Now, another family will have the same opportunity.”

Haas winters about 20 horses in a barn that has two staff apartments on the upper level and is attached to an indoor riding arena of about 13,000 square feet. A second, historic barn on the property, 3,200 square feet in size, was built in the late 1800s when the main part of the ranch was a dairy farm.

Squaw Valley Creek, the main tributary of McCloud River, flows across three miles of the property, which also has more than 3,000 acres of forested land. The ranch also shares a two-mile boundary with Shasta National Forest. Wildlife — deer, turkey, quail, geese and bear — is abundant, according to Hall and Hall.

“The varied terrain is laced with a network of 20 miles of riding and hiking trails along with almost 50 miles of private dirt roads, suitable for horse-drawn wagon rides, leisurely hikes, and bike and ATV rides,” according to the official property listing.

Willow Creek Ranch covers parts of two counties, Siskiyou and Shasta. Reached by paved road, it is about five miles south of the small town of McCloud, which has a population of fewer than 1,000 people.

Haas is a descendant of Levi Strauss, who founded the famous San Francisco-based clothing company, known for its denim jeans, in 1853. Haas was chief executive officer at Levi Strauss from 1984 to 1999. He served as chairman of the board from 1989 to 2007.

“The ranch was a place for us to get away, relax, and do things that you couldn’t do back in the city,” Haas told the Wall Street Journal.

He told the newspaper that he and his wife are selling because they are getting older and can’t enjoy the ranch as much these days. Haas is 79 and his wife is 74.

Other improvements to the property include a water treatment plant, a workshop, the tower that provides scenic views, multiple garages and storage buildings for ranch toys, hay and heavy equipment.