See which 3 Wake year-round schools may change calendars for the 2022-23 school year

Three under-enrolled Wake County year-round schools could change schedules this year — affecting when hundreds of students will return to classes this summer.

Middle Creek Elementary, West Lake Elementary and West Lake Middle all currently operate on a multi-track year-round school calendar in which students are split into four tracks, or groups, with their own schedules.

On Tuesday, Wake County school administrators recommended all three Apex schools switch to a track 4 year-round calendar where all students follow the same schedule. If approved, families on tracks 1, 2 and 3 that expected to start the next school year on July 7 would now begin on July 29.

But school board member Jim Martin, whose district includes the West Lake schools, said there’s strong parental support for the change. In a parental survey, 65% of West Lake parents supported the change to track 4, with 26% opposed.

“This is a sound recommendation that I believe very much has the majority support of the schools,” Martin said.

The board will vote on the change Feb. 1. If approved, it would go into effect for the 2022-23 school year.

Some year-round schools not full

Multi-track schools originally started in Wake as a way to increase school capacity at a time of rapid growth. Splitting a school into four groups with three in session at all times can increase capacity by, theoretically, as much as 33%.

But growth has slowed and the district is losing students now.

All three schools slated for conversion are below 75% of their capacity. Not having enough students at a multi-track year-round school can make it difficult to provide enough teachers and programs.

School administrators developed a tool with three steps to determine whether to move a multi-track school to track 4.

▪ Is the school at 75% or less of capacity?

▪ Will there be a need for additional seats based on the district’s school building program and long-range projections?

▪ Can the feeder schools put siblings on track 4 to match the calendar of the school converting?

Three schools: Rolesville Middle, Adams Elementary and Willow Springs Elementary were also considered for conversion to track 4. But they were dropped for now because they didn’t meet one or more of the conversion criteria. They will be monitored for potential change in the future.

Banks Road Elementary in Fuquay-Varina was also considered. It will be reassessed after the opening of Hilltop Needmore Elementary in 2024 or 2025.