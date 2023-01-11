See the 2023 SAG Awards Nominees Here

On Wednesday, January 11, Emily in Paris star Ashley Park joined The White Lotus’s Haley Lu Richardson to announce the nominees for the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, slated to air on Sunday, February 26.

A fairly reliable bellwether in the lead-up to March’s Oscars, the SAG Awards invite members of the noted actors’ union “in good standing” to nominate their peers for outstanding creative achievement, often resulting in some of the most heartfelt awards-season moments of the year.

So, who are the major contenders for this year’s SAG Awards? See the full list of nominees below.

Cast in a Motion Picture

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Bill Nighy, Living

Adam Sandler, The Hustle

Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie-Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Zendaya, Euphoria

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carell, The Patient

Taron Edgerton, Blackbird

Sam Elliott, 1883

Paul Walter Houser, Blackbird

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt, The English

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Stranger Things

This post was originally published in Vogue.

Originally Appeared on Glamour