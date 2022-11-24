See the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade floats and balloons

The Wondership by Wonder float is seen during 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Studio Day at Macy's Parade Studio on November 15, 2022 in Moonachie, New Jersey.

The streets of New York will be filled with holiday cheer and parade-goers lined up to get a glimpse of festive floats and towering balloons for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday.

In the decades following Macy's first holiday parade in 1924, the event has evolved into an hours-long celebration featuring celebrity appearances and performers. It attracts huge audiences, in person and on live TV, from around the world.

Watching the event has become a Thanksgiving tradition in homes across the country. Sneak a peek at the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade floats and balloons ahead of the parade.

Wampum Legacy by Macy's float is seen during 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Studio Day at Macy's Parade Studio on November 15, 2022 in Moonachie, New Jersey.

MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 15: 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Studio Day at Macy's Parade Studio on November 15, 2022 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)

Supersized Slubmber by Netflix float is seen during 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Studio Day at Macy's Parade Studio on November 15, 2022 in Moonachie, New Jersey.

Bluey balloon by BBC Studios is being prepared during 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 5, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Bluey balloon by BBC Studios is taking a test flight during 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 5, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Pinkfong Baby Shark float is seen during 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Studio Day at Macy's Parade Studio on November 15, 2022 in Moonachie, New Jersey.

Stuart the Minion from Illumination balloon is taking a test flight during 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 5, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Striker, the U.S. Soccer Star by FOX Sports Baloonicle is taking a test drive during 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 5, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Geoffrey's Dazzling Dance Party by Toys"R"Us float is seen during 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Studio Day at Macy's Parade Studio on November 15, 2022 in Moonachie, New Jersey.

Diary of A Wimpy Kid® by Abrams Books is taking a test flight during 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 5, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

DINO and Baby DINO balloons by Sinclair Oil are taking a test flight during 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 5, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Camille Fine is a trending visual producer on USA TODAY's NOW team.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022: Preview new floats and balloons