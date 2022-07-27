See the 10 most 'beautiful' sights in the US, based on more than 450,000 travel reviews

Camille Fine, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The United States is home to the most beautiful sights in the world, according to a new study of over 450,000 TripAdvisor reviews.

The study conducted by Kuoni, a luxury travel company, narrowed down the top 10 sights in Europe, the U.S. and around the world as of June 2022.

Data from over 267 cities around the world was analyzed to suggest where people should think about vacationing next, Kuoni says. Sights with the most mentions of "beautiful" under TripAdvisor's "Things to Do" section determined the list.

A popular East Coast attraction topped the both the U.S. and global lists, while three of the top 10 most beautiful sights in the U.S. can be found in California.

Attractions in three U.S. cities were deemed the most beautiful in the world, making the U.S. the most represented country on the list. Other cities listed include Rome, Barcelona, Paris, Prague, Cape Town, Abu Dhabi and Vancouver.

If you're looking to visit some iconic gems around the country, be sure to add these 10 beautiful sights to your list.

'Breathtaking' waterfall trail: Explore West Virginia's 29 falls

Travel tips: Don't go to Disneyland or Disney World without doing this

Central Park, New York City

Central Park in New York had 22,880 mentions of "beautiful" in the reviews, the most of any city in the world.

Tourists pause for a photo on the staircase leading to the Bethesda Terrace and Fountain in Central Park in New York City Oct. 28, 2021.
Tourists pause for a photo on the staircase leading to the Bethesda Terrace and Fountain in Central Park in New York City Oct. 28, 2021.
The Pond, near Central Park South in New York City, photographed Nov. 3, 2021.
The Pond, near Central Park South in New York City, photographed Nov. 3, 2021.

The city's year-round beauty and a variety of pop-up events for visitors to enjoy are some of the reasons it was named No. 1.

Fountains of Bellagio, Las Vegas

A dazzling musical show at Fountains of Bellagio in Nevada garnered 6,750 "beautiful" mentions.

"Each performance is unique in expression and interpretation so no matter how many times you have seen the Fountains, they always have more in store to wow you with," the website states.

Visitors are silhouetted as they watch The Fountains of Bellagio on May 31, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Visitors are silhouetted as they watch The Fountains of Bellagio on May 31, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Bellagio fountains can be seen from Drai's Beach Club at The Cromwell hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.
The Bellagio fountains can be seen from Drai's Beach Club at The Cromwell hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

Chihuly Garden and Glass, Seattle

Over 8,000 visitors mentioned the beauty of Chihuly Garden and Glass long-term exhibition in Washington state.

The exhibition includes eight galleries, the centerpiece glasshouse and a lush garden, according to its website.

Chihuly Garden and Glass in Seattle, Washington.
Chihuly Garden and Glass in Seattle, Washington.

Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco

The Golden Gate Bridge took the top spot out of three California cities, with over 6,500 mentions of "beautiful" in reviews.

San Francisco's Fourth of July fireworks show is visible through the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, Calif., on Thursday, July 4, 2013.
San Francisco's Fourth of July fireworks show is visible through the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, Calif., on Thursday, July 4, 2013.

San Antonio River Walk

The San Antonio River Walk in Texas had 6,028 mentions.

This destination is larger than the three most popular public parks in the U.S. – Central Park, Golden Gate Park and the Chicago lakeside parks, according to its website.

Time's top 50 destinations of 2022: Ready to book your next adventure?

Mammoth Cave: Coke bottles, ticket stubs, pre-historic debris found in world's longest-known cave system

Lincoln Memorial, Washington, D.C.

The Lincoln Memorial  in Washington had 4,916 mentions. A large marble statue of the 16th president, Abraham Lincoln, with words of unity, strength, and wisdom can be seen, as well as picturesque views of the National Mall.

Each side of the monument provides breathtaking views around the nation's capital.

Fireworks explode over the Lincoln Memorial during the Fourth of July celebrations in Washington, D.C., July 4, 2019.
Fireworks explode over the Lincoln Memorial during the Fourth of July celebrations in Washington, D.C., July 4, 2019.

Millennium Park, Chicago

Millennium Park in Illinois had 4,813 mentions.

Attractions include Lurie Garden, Chicago Cultural Center, Maggie Daley Park, Art Institute of Chicago and Harris Theater.

Children and adults explore Crown Fountain sculpted by Jaume Plensa in Millennium Park July 16, 2004, in Chicago, Illinois.
Children and adults explore Crown Fountain sculpted by Jaume Plensa in Millennium Park July 16, 2004, in Chicago, Illinois.
The sculpture &quot;Cloud Gate&quot;, commonly known as &quot;the bean,&quot; is covered in snow on March 5, 2013 in Chicago.
The sculpture "Cloud Gate", commonly known as "the bean," is covered in snow on March 5, 2013 in Chicago.

Balboa Park, San Diego

Balboa Park in California is home to more than 16 museums, performing arts venues, gardens, trails and the San Diego Zoo. Balboa Park had 4,203 mentions.

The Lily Pond sits in front of the Botanical Building at Balboa Park on August 2, 2008 in San Diego.
The Lily Pond sits in front of the Botanical Building at Balboa Park on August 2, 2008 in San Diego.
A wing of the Spreckels Organ Pavillion at Balboa Park on August 2, 2008 in San Diego, California.
A wing of the Spreckels Organ Pavillion at Balboa Park on August 2, 2008 in San Diego, California.

The Getty Center, Los Angeles

The Getty Center and museum in California houses European paintings, drawings, sculpture, illuminated manuscripts, decorative arts and photography.

It had 3,920 mentions.

National parks for those who hate crowds: See America's 10 least-visited gems

View of the exterior at the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles.
View of the exterior at the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles.

Boston Public Garden

A view of an unusually quiet Boston Public Garden on March 25, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts.
A view of an unusually quiet Boston Public Garden on March 25, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Witness vibrant floral patterns at Boston Public Gardens in Massachusetts, America's first public botanical garden established in 1837. The Victorian-era themed destination is home to over 80 species of plants.

The sight had 3,725 mentions.

Camille Fine is a trending visual producer on USA TODAY's NOW team. 

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Top 10 most beautiful sights in US found in NYC, Seattle, Boston, DC

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • How hot does a parked car actually get? In just 10 minutes, the heat can be 'miserable'

    Hot cars can be a unsafe place to be in during the warm summer months. But experts say it doesn't take much for conditions to be dangerous.

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Canada's Pierce LePage in second in the decathlon at worlds after nine events

    EUGENE, Ore. — A Canadian is in the hunt for a world decathlon medal — but it's not Olympic champion Damian Warner. Pierce LePage, a 26-year-old from Whitby, Ont., was in second place after nine of 10 events on Sunday. LePage led for much of Day 2 after big personal bests in the 110-metre hurdles and discus, but dropped a place behind world record-holder Kevin Mayer of France after the javelin, the decathlon's penultimate event. The 1,500 was the final event. Warner had led the field through the

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be